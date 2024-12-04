CarWale
    New Honda Amaze launched; prices in India start at Rs. 8 lakh

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    38,706 Views
    New Honda Amaze launched; prices in India start at Rs. 8 lakh
    • Gets a segment-first ADAS suite
    • Powered by a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine

    Honda Cars India has officially launched the new-gen Amaze in India, with prices starting at Rs. 8 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated sub-four-metre sedan is available in three variants, six colours, and a single petrol engine on offer.

    Honda Amaze 2024 Left Front Three Quarter

    Changes to the exterior design of the new Amaze have arrived in the form of new front and rear bumpers, fresh grille, LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, LED fog lights, new set of alloy wheels, blind-spot monitors, City-inspired wrap-around LED taillights, and a revised bootlid section.

    Honda Amaze 2024 Dashboard

    Inside, the 2024 Honda Amaze comes equipped with a Level 2 ADAS suite, dual-tone cabin theme, freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, new three-spoke steering wheel, rear AC vents, wireless charger, six airbags, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

    Honda Amaze 2024 Left Rear Three Quarter

    Powering the new Honda Amaze is the same 1.2-litre, four-cylinder i-VTEC petrol engine that develops 89bhp and 110Nm of torque. Transmission options include five-speed manual and CVT units. Key rivals to the 2024 Honda Amaze include the new Maruti Dzire, Hyundai Aura, and the Tata Tigor.

    The following are the variant-wise prices of the new Honda Amaze (all prices, ex-showroom):

    VariantPrice
    New Honda Amaze V MTRs. 8 lakh
    New Honda Amaze V CVTRs. 9.20 lakh
    New Honda Amaze VX MTRs. 9.10 lakh
    New Honda Amaze VX CVTRs. 10 lakh
    New Honda Amaze ZX MTRs. 9.70 lakh
    New Honda Amaze ZX CVTRs. 10.90 lakh
    Honda Amaze
    Honda Amaze
    Rs. 8.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Previous 
    New-gen Honda Amaze mileage revealed
     Next 
    2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire accessorised version: Now in pictures

    Honda Amaze Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Honda Elevate Review - Ignore it at your own risk! | CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Honda Elevate Review - Ignore it at your own risk! | CarWale
    By CarWale Team01 Aug 2023
    293539 Views
    2223 Likes

