New Honda Amaze launched; prices in India start at Rs. 8 lakh

Gets a segment-first ADAS suite

Powered by a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine

Honda Cars India has officially launched the new-gen Amaze in India, with prices starting at Rs. 8 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated sub-four-metre sedan is available in three variants, six colours, and a single petrol engine on offer.

Changes to the exterior design of the new Amaze have arrived in the form of new front and rear bumpers, fresh grille, LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, LED fog lights, new set of alloy wheels, blind-spot monitors, City-inspired wrap-around LED taillights, and a revised bootlid section.

Inside, the 2024 Honda Amaze comes equipped with a Level 2 ADAS suite, dual-tone cabin theme, freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, new three-spoke steering wheel, rear AC vents, wireless charger, six airbags, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Powering the new Honda Amaze is the same 1.2-litre, four-cylinder i-VTEC petrol engine that develops 89bhp and 110Nm of torque. Transmission options include five-speed manual and CVT units. Key rivals to the 2024 Honda Amaze include the new Maruti Dzire, Hyundai Aura, and the Tata Tigor.

The following are the variant-wise prices of the new Honda Amaze (all prices, ex-showroom):