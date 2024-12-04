New Honda Amaze colour and variant options revealed

Prices start at Rs. 8 lakh

Gets a segment-first Level 2 ADAS suite

The third-generation Honda Amaze has been launched in India with prices starting at Rs. 8 lakh (ex-showroom). The refreshed sub-four-metre sedan, which rivals the Tata Tigor, Hyundai Aura, and the new Maruti Dzire, gets a segment-first Level 2 ADAS suite.

Customers booking the new Honda Amaze will have three variants to choose from – V, VX, and ZX. Additionally, there are six colours, namely Radiant Red Metallic, Obsidian Blue Pearl, Golden Brown Metallic, Meteoroid Grey Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic, and Platinum White Pearl, to choose from.

Under the hood, the 2024 Amaze soldiers on with the same 1.2-litre iVTEC petrol engine paired with five-speed manual and CVT units. The power output stands at 89bhp and 110Nm of torque, with a claimed mileage of up to 19.46kmpl.

Key highlights of the Honda Amaze include all-LED lighting, new front and rear bumpers, fresh grille, new 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, Level 2 ADAS suite, TPMS, six airbags, paddle shifters, rear AC vents, automatic climate control, remote engine start function, and wireless charging.