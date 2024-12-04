CarWale
    New Honda Amaze colour and variant options revealed

    New Honda Amaze colour and variant options revealed
    • Prices start at Rs. 8 lakh
    • Gets a segment-first Level 2 ADAS suite

    The third-generation Honda Amaze has been launched in India with prices starting at Rs. 8 lakh (ex-showroom). The refreshed sub-four-metre sedan, which rivals the Tata Tigor, Hyundai Aura, and the new Maruti Dzire, gets a segment-first Level 2 ADAS suite.

    Honda Amaze Right Rear Three Quarter

    Customers booking the new Honda Amaze will have three variants to choose from – V, VX, and ZX. Additionally, there are six colours, namely Radiant Red Metallic, Obsidian Blue Pearl, Golden Brown Metallic, Meteoroid Grey Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic, and Platinum White Pearl, to choose from.

    Under the hood, the 2024 Amaze soldiers on with the same 1.2-litre iVTEC petrol engine paired with five-speed manual and CVT units. The power output stands at 89bhp and 110Nm of torque, with a claimed mileage of up to 19.46kmpl.

    Honda Amaze Front View

    Key highlights of the Honda Amaze include all-LED lighting, new front and rear bumpers, fresh grille, new 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, Level 2 ADAS suite, TPMS, six airbags, paddle shifters, rear AC vents, automatic climate control, remote engine start function, and wireless charging.

    Honda Amaze Image
    Honda Amaze
    Rs. 8.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
