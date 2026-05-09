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    New-generation Hyundai i20 Spied Testing Again

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    Jay Shah

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    New-generation Hyundai i20 Spied Testing Again
    • Interior design details emerge in latest spy shots
    • Expected to retain naturally aspirated petrol engine

    While the hatchback segment in India continues to lose momentum to SUVs, Hyundai appears to be preparing a major update for the i20. Fresh spy shots of the new generation model have surfaced online, revealing more details than before, including clearer views of the interior.

    Compared to the earlier sighting in March, the latest test mule sheds more camouflage and offers a better look at the cabin. The front seats appear to retain leatherette upholstery with subtle ‘i20’ motifs embossed into them.

    Hyundai i20 Front Row Seats

    The centre console features an armrest and twin cupholders, while earlier spy shots had already revealed the curved display setup for the infotainment system and digital instrument cluster. The steering wheel design also appears to be borrowed from the recently launched Hyundai Venue.

    Additional details visible in the latest images include circular rear door handles, soft touch material on the door pads, adjustable headrests for all passengers, rear AC vents, and USB charging ports for rear occupants.

    Hyundai i20 Second Row Seats

    Visually, Hyundai seems to be taking a different route for the next-generation i20 compared to its newer SUVs. Unlike models such as the Creta and Venue, the hatchback is expected to retain a single headlamp cluster instead of adopting split headlamps.

    The test car also appears to ride on larger alloy wheels, although the India spec model could feature a different design and potentially a smaller wheel size. Connected tail lamps are partially visible beneath the camouflage, while black cladding around the wheel arches and ORVMs with black inserts can also be spotted.

    Hyundai i20 Right Rear Three Quarter

    The new i20 is expected to continue with the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with manual and automatic gearbox options. Meanwhile, the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine is likely to remain exclusive to the sportier N Line version.

    Although hatchbacks are no longer growing at the same pace as SUVs in India, the i20 remains an important product for Hyundai, particularly in export markets. Hyundai recently outlined plans to have 30 models in its portfolio by 2030, and the new i20 is expected to form part of that broader product expansion strategy.

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