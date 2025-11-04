CarWale
    New-gen Toyota Hilux Teased Ahead of Global Debut

    Haji Chakralwale

    12,695 Views
    • Global debut on 10 November 2025
    • Expected to get new design, platform, and mild-hybrid tech

    Toyota has officially teased the all-new Hilux, confirming its global debut for 10 November 2025. The upcoming generation of the iconic pick-up is set to receive a comprehensive design overhaul, more technology, and possible electrified powertrains.

    Toyota Hilux Right Front Three Quarter

    From the teaser images, the 2026 Hilux features a bold new face with a prominent grille housing the Toyota badge, flanked by slimmer LED headlamps. The rear gets C-shaped LED tail-lamps and a redesigned tailgate for a more modern, muscular stance. Reports suggest the new model could switch to Toyota’s TNGA-F ladder-frame platform, shared with the Tacoma, promising improved rigidity and comfort.

    Toyota Hilux Rear View

    Inside, the Hilux is expected to feature a 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with a refreshed dashboard layout and better material quality. Under the hood, the 2.8-litre turbo-diesel engine is likely to continue, producing around 201bhp and 500Nm, possibly joined by a 48V mild-hybrid option.

     Previous 
    New-gen Hyundai Venue N Line Variants Explained
     Next 
    New Hyundai Venue Launched in India: Prices Start at Rs. 7.90 Lakh

