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    New-Gen Toyota Hilux India Launch Confirmed For 28 July

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    Haji Chakralwale
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    New-Gen Toyota Hilux India Launch Confirmed For 28 July
    • Updated pickup to get a fresh design and a feature-rich cabin
    • Expected to continue with the 2.8-litre diesel engine and 4WD setup

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor has confirmed that the new-generation Hilux will make its India debut on 28 July. The lifestyle pickup has been due for an update for some time now, and the new model promises more than just a cosmetic refresh. While it stays true to its rugged roots, the focus this time is equally on making it feel more premium and better equipped for everyday use.

    The biggest changes are expected on the outside. The new Hilux gets a sharper front-end design with a larger grille, slimmer LED headlamps, and a redesigned bumper. The silhouette remains familiar, but fresh alloy wheels and subtle updates at the rear help give it a more contemporary look.

    Step inside, and the cabin is where the difference is likely to be most noticeable. Toyota is expected to introduce a completely revised dashboard with a larger touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ventilated front seats, wireless charging, and a 360-degree camera. Overall, the interior should feel far more modern than the current model.

    Under the bonnet, there aren’t expected to be any major changes. The Hilux will most likely continue with the tried-and-tested 2.8-litre turbo diesel engine paired with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox. The four-wheel-drive system with a low-range transfer case will also continue, preserving the pickup’s strong off-road credentials.

    Toyota is also expected to strengthen the safety package. Along with six airbags, vehicle stability control, hill assist, and downhill assist control, higher variants could benefit from an expanded ADAS suite with features such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, autonomous emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, and rear cross traffic alert.

    The current Hilux is priced from Rs. 30.40 lakh (ex-showroom). Considering the added equipment and the comprehensive updates, expect the new model to carry a modest premium when Toyota announces prices on 28 July

    Toyota New Hilux Image
    Toyota New Hilux
    Rs. 30.00 - 38.00 Lakh
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