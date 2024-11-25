New-gen Toyota Camry: What to expect

Ninth-generation of the model

To be launched via CKD route

The existing Toyota Camry has been on sale in India since 2019 and only received a mid-life update in 2022. Now, Toyota is prepping up to launch the latest-iteration Camry next month. Here's all that we can expect from the model.

Exterior

In terms of design, the new Camry sports a large trapezoidal grille with a sharp nose section. It features sleek headlamps with integrated U-shaped LED DRLs and similarly shaped LED taillights.

Interior

Inside its cabin, there is an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster. Meanwhile, the higher variants are equipped with 12.3-inch displays and a 10-inch head-up display. The other features in the Camry's interior include a nine-speaker JBL audio system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, and a Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 ADAS suite.

Powertrain

The new-generation Toyota Camry is based on the TNGA-K platform. It employs a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol hybrid paired with an electronically controlled continuously variable transmission (eCVT). The front-wheel-drive version gets two electric motors that have a combined output of 222bhp. On the other hand, the all-wheel drive version gets an additional motor-generator on the rear axle and packs 229bhp.

Launch Timeline

The ninth-generation Camry that was launched globally in 2023 will be launched in India on 11 December, 2024. This is also when the carmaker will announce its variant-wise pricing. The new model will continue to be assembled using Completely Knocked Down (CKD) kits like the existing one.