    New-gen Toyota Camry: What to expect

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    22,573 Views
    New-gen Toyota Camry: What to expect
    • Ninth-generation of the model
    • To be launched via CKD route

    The existing Toyota Camry has been on sale in India since 2019 and only received a mid-life update in 2022. Now, Toyota is prepping up to launch the latest-iteration Camry next month. Here's all that we can expect from the model.

    Toyota Camry 2024 Left Front Three Quarter

    Exterior

    In terms of design, the new Camry sports a large trapezoidal grille with a sharp nose section. It features sleek headlamps with integrated U-shaped LED DRLs and similarly shaped LED taillights.

    Toyota Camry 2024 Right Side View

    Interior

    Inside its cabin, there is an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster. Meanwhile, the higher variants are equipped with 12.3-inch displays and a 10-inch head-up display. The other features in the Camry's interior include a nine-speaker JBL audio system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, and a Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 ADAS suite.

    Toyota Camry 2024 Dashboard

    Powertrain

    The new-generation Toyota Camry is based on the TNGA-K platform. It employs a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol hybrid paired with an electronically controlled continuously variable transmission (eCVT). The front-wheel-drive version gets two electric motors that have a combined output of 222bhp. On the other hand, the all-wheel drive version gets an additional motor-generator on the rear axle and packs 229bhp.

    Toyota Camry 2024 Engine Shot

    Launch Timeline

    The ninth-generation Camry that was launched globally in 2023 will be launched in India on 11 December, 2024. This is also when the carmaker will announce its variant-wise pricing. The new model will continue to be assembled using Completely Knocked Down (CKD) kits like the existing one.

    Toyota Camry 2024 Instrument Cluster
    Toyota Camry 2024 Image
    Toyota Camry 2024
    Rs. 45.00 - 55.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Toyota Camry 2024 Gallery

