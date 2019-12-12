New gen Skoda Rapid officially unveiled; India launch in mid-2021

- Will go on sale in Russia in Q1 2020

- India-spec Skoda Rapid will be launched by mid-2021

- Will be based on the MQB A0-IN platform

Skoda has officially unveiled the new-generation Rapid in Russia. The sedan is priced from RUB 8,29,000 (Rs 9.23 lakhs approx) in Russia, and will go on sale in Q1 2020. An Indian derivative of the mid-size sedan will be launched by mid-2021.

The new-gen Skoda Rapid is based on the MQB A0 platform, and the Indian version will be built around the MQB A0-IN architecture, which is a cost-effective derivative that's built for the domestic market. The new Rapid takes inspiration from the Skoda Scala hatchback and the Octavia sedan. The design philosophy includes dynamic lines and revised optics, which offer a modern aura to the car. It gets arrow-shaped LED headlamps, a 3D butterfly radiator grille, purposeful character lines and machined alloys in profile, and LED taillights that are inspired by the Scala.

Powering the Russian-spec Skoda Rapid are a set of 1.6L MPI and 1.4L TSI gasoline engines. These are available with a choice of manual and automatic (DSG) transmissions. The Indian version is expected to be powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI unit that will produce 114bhp and 200Nm. It will be available with a six-speed manual gearbox or a seven-speed DSG automatic.

The MQB A0-IN platform will also spawn cars like the Skoda Kamiq, Volkswagen Virtus and the Volkswagen T-Cross for the domestic market. In India, the new Skoda Rapid will rival the Hyundai Verna, the upcoming Honda City and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.