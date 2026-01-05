New-gen Renault Duster Spied Ahead of Launch

To debut on 26 Jan

Will rival the Hyundai Creta and the likes

Renault India has been heavy-handed in testing its upcoming mid-size SUV. The new-gen Duster’s test mule has been spotted on numerous occasions in various landscapes, and sometimes beside its upcoming Nissan sibling – the Tekton.

This time, the test version of the Duster was spotted in its production-ready form, revealing key details. Although it is still camouflaged, the new Duster’s stance is quite evident. It gets a flat face with an upright bonnet, bright LED DRLs flanking the grille, pod-like headlamps, and a large bumper.

On the sides, there are large ORVMs. The tall roof rails also look functional. That said, the SUV will get conventional door handles for the front doors, with pillar-mounted grab handles for rear passengers.

At the rear, the Duster is said to get connected tail lamps, which will add a modern touch to the upcoming SUV. Furthermore, a high-mounted stop lamp, extended roof spoiler, shark fin antenna, and a rear wiper are part of the package.

The new-gen Renault Duster will compete against the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Victoris and Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, and the Tata Sierra in the mid-size SUV space.