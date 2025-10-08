CarWale
    New-gen Renault Duster Spied after Nissan Tekton Unveil

    Authors Image

    Dwij Bhandut

    40,939 Views
    New-gen Renault Duster Spied after Nissan Tekton Unveil
    • Will likely get 1.2L and 1.6L hybrid powertrain options
    • May be positioned in the sub-Rs. 20 lakh bracket

    Shortly after Nissan unveiled the Tekton C-SUV, the new-gen Renault Duster was spied testing. Although it was a wrapped unit, we can draw its design cues, thanks to the Nissan counterpart.

    Given that the Nissan Tekton is a compact SUV, we take the Renault Duster will be dimensionally identical. However, the model name may be carried over unchanged, unlike Nissan that ditched the Terrano nameplate. This is significant, given the Duster’s legacy and cult-like following throughout its previous-gen runs in India.

    Renault New Duster Tail Light/Tail Lamp

    The Renault Duster will likely share the same CMF-B platform as the Dacia Duster, and could also be a badge-engineered version of the latter. Given the C-SUV dimension, we assume it will spawn a five-seat configuration. Mechanically, the new-gen Duster will likely get 1.2L + 48V hybrid (130bhp) and 1.6L + 1.2kWh strong-hybrid (dual motor, 140bhp) configurations, both paired either with 6MT/DCT systems. A top-spec 4x4 option may also be offered.

    Renault New Duster ORVM Blinker

    The Renault Duster will likely get a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, Y-shaped DRLs, Level 2 ADAS, 360-degree camera, LED ambient lights, and a panoramic sunroof.

    Image source

    Renault New Duster Image
    Renault New Duster
    Rs. 12.00 - 20.00 Lakh
    Renault New Duster Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Top 7-Seater Cars Under 15 Lakh to Buy in 2025!
    youtube-icon
    Top 7-Seater Cars Under 15 Lakh to Buy in 2025!
    By CarWale Team10 Jun 2025
    91993 Views
    520 Likes
    2025 Renault Kiger Facelift – Full Walkaround & Prices in India
    youtube-icon
    2025 Renault Kiger Facelift – Full Walkaround & Prices in India
    By CarWale Team26 Aug 2025
    22594 Views
    126 Likes

