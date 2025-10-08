New-gen Renault Duster Spied after Nissan Tekton Unveil

Will likely get 1.2L and 1.6L hybrid powertrain options

May be positioned in the sub-Rs. 20 lakh bracket

Shortly after Nissan unveiled the Tekton C-SUV, the new-gen Renault Duster was spied testing. Although it was a wrapped unit, we can draw its design cues, thanks to the Nissan counterpart.

Given that the Nissan Tekton is a compact SUV, we take the Renault Duster will be dimensionally identical. However, the model name may be carried over unchanged, unlike Nissan that ditched the Terrano nameplate. This is significant, given the Duster’s legacy and cult-like following throughout its previous-gen runs in India.

The Renault Duster will likely share the same CMF-B platform as the Dacia Duster, and could also be a badge-engineered version of the latter. Given the C-SUV dimension, we assume it will spawn a five-seat configuration. Mechanically, the new-gen Duster will likely get 1.2L + 48V hybrid (130bhp) and 1.6L + 1.2kWh strong-hybrid (dual motor, 140bhp) configurations, both paired either with 6MT/DCT systems. A top-spec 4x4 option may also be offered.

The Renault Duster will likely get a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, Y-shaped DRLs, Level 2 ADAS, 360-degree camera, LED ambient lights, and a panoramic sunroof.

