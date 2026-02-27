New-gen Renault Duster Launch Date for India Revealed

Will be offered with two powertrains at launch

1.8-litre hybrid turbo-petrol coming later this year

Renault India officially showcased the next generation Duster earlier this year. Interested customers can pre-book their cars for Rs. 21,000, with deliveries expected to commence next month.

We can now confirm that the prices of the 2026 Duster will be announced in India on 17 March. The Hyundai Creta and Tata Sierra rival has already started arriving at local dealerships across the country, and you can catch it's finer details on our website.

Renault will offer a range of engine options with the new Duster, including a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, 1.3-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.8-litre Hybrid GDi turbo-petrol. Transmission options will include six-speed manual and six-speed DCT units.

In terms of features, the upcoming Renault Duster will receive all-LED lighting, new three-spoke steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, powered front seats, powered tailgate, Level 2 ADAS, 360-degree camera, panoramic sunroof, EPB with auto hold, ambient lighting, adjustable front armrest, and a dual-screen setup on the dashboard.