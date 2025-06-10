New-gen Mahindra Bolero Spied Again - With Real-life Renders!

To boast a modern butch stance

Will likely debut on 15 August, 2025

After the inspirational and successful launches of two new born-electric vehicles, the BE 6 and the XEV 9e, Mahindra has moved on to ICE models. After the recent and surprising emergence of the new-gen Bolero’s spy pictures, the spies have done it again, and we have another angle of the SUV making its way to the internet.

The new spy picture reveals the modern and butch stance of the new-gen Bolero SUV. Some design highlights include a long and upright bonnet, flat roofline, squared-off wheel arches, multi-spoke alloys, and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel. Now, we have made a real-life render of the SUV using these spy pictures, and here is what the side profile of the new-gen Bolero might look like.

Previous spy pictures of the front and rear profiles also reveal many new details, which we have rendered again. Overall, the new-gen Mahindra Bolero may draw inspiration from the Mahindra Scorpio-N and the Thar.

