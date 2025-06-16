New-gen Mahindra Bolero Spied Again: To Get Flush-fitting Door Handles

Expected to be unveiled on 15 August

Likely to get an ADAS suite

Mahindra continues testing the next-gen Bolero ahead of its debut, which is expected to take place this year on 15 August. The fresh spy shots give us a closer look at new features that will arrive with the updated SUV.

As seen in the images here, the new-gen Mahindra Bolero will get a fresh grille with multiple vertical slats, circular headlamps with a projector setup, new front bumper with integrated LED DRLs, and a wide air dam with an ADAS sensor. Further, it features new front fenders, chunky wheel arches, multi-spoke alloy wheels, flush-fitting door handles, and side steps.

Towards the rear, the 2025 Bolero is expected to receive a fresh set of lighting elements, tailgate-mounted spare wheel, spoiler with integrated high-mounted stop lamp, and reflectors on the rear bumper. The interior will get a massive overhaul and boast a new dashboard, fresh centre console, ADAS suite, and more.

The new Mahindra Bolero could be based on the brand’s new NFA (New Flexible Architecture) platform. Although the technical specifications continue to remain under wraps, it would be fair to assume a decent bump in the power output. It is also likely that Mahindra would retail the new Bolero alongside the current-gen car.