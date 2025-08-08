New-Gen Mahindra Bolero Spied Again, Reveals Fresh Details

Gets boxy silhouette with rugged cues

Interior likely to be heavily revamped

The new-generation Mahindra Bolero 2025 has been spotted testing once again, this time revealing a camouflaged prototype with more production-ready elements. The test mule was seen parked in an open area, offering fresh glimpses of its exterior design and cabin layout.

Up front, the new Bolero retains its iconic upright stance with a flat bonnet and squared wheel arches. The prototype features a redesigned grille with vertical slats and circular LED headlamps with DRLs on either side, similar to the Thar. It also gets new dual-tone alloy wheels and prominent body cladding around the arches, hinting at a more premium yet rugged design approach.

The interior, though partially covered, reveals a new steering wheel, likely borrowed from the Mahindra Scorpio N. A closer look also hints at an updated dashboard with a touchscreen infotainment system and a redesigned centre console, aimed at modernising the utilitarian SUV without compromising its core appeal.

Mechanically, Mahindra is expected to retain the tried-and-tested diesel engine, possibly the 1.5-litre unit from the current Bolero Neo, albeit in a re-tuned form. A five-speed manual gearbox is likely to continue, with rear-wheel drive as standard.