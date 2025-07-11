New-gen Kia Seltos Caught Testing Again!

Global debut expected later this year

Heavily revised front and rear profiles

Kia has been continuously road-testing the next-generation Seltos SUV, and the recent set of spy shots reveals a heavily camouflaged prototype undergoing high-speed testing overseas. These test mules hint at major design revisions, possibly aligned with Kia's latest design language, as seen on newer models.

Despite being completely wrapped, a few styling details stand out. The signature vertical LED DRLs now appear sleeker and are positioned on the edges of the front fascia, giving the SUV a more upright stance. The bonnet and the bumper also seem more sculpted, while the LED lighting pattern at the rear looks revised. Overall, the silhouette retains the boxy and upright proportions that define the current Seltos, with subtle enhancements expected in the final production version.

The test vehicle also rides on new alloy wheels, which are partially visible through the wraps. Flush door handles may be introduced, and the tailgate appears to be redesigned to accommodate wider and more protruding tail lamps.

While interior details are scarce at this stage, Kia is likely to update the cabin with new tech, enhanced materials, and a larger curved infotainment and instrument display setup, as seen on newer Kia models.

The new-gen Kia Seltos will likely make its global debut later this year. That said, India could receive the new and updated Seltos by early 2026.