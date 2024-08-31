New-gen Kia Carnival spied in India ahead of launch on 3 October

-Will be launched alongside the Kia EV9

-2.2-litre diesel will be the only engine on offer

The Kia Carnival has been spied on in India completely free of camouflage before its official launch on 3 October. This will be a new generation of the MPV for the Indian market and will arrive more than a year after the previous model was discontinued. The said vehicle, pained in white was spotted at an airport being shipped into the country. Sources suggest that it will be brought in as a CBU before Kia starts assembling the car at its Anantapur plant.

Kia had already made it clear earlier this year that the second half of CY2024 would be for its premium models and thus the Carnival and EV9 launching together. Both are three-row vehicles that are expected to set the stage for a Carens ICE facelift and a Carens EV that will follow the Hyundai Creta EV in the first half of CY2025.

The updated Kia Carnival was revealed in November 2023 and gets a new exterior design, and vastly updated cabin but for India will continue with the 2.2-litre diesel engine from the outgoing model. This engine produces 191bhp/441Nm and mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. It is expected to move up in pricing putting it higher than the price of the outgoing model.

