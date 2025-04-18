CarWale
    New-gen Hyundai Venue Spotted Testing Again: What’s New?

    Read in
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    29,061 Views
    New-gen Hyundai Venue Spotted Testing Again: What’s New?
    • Spotted testing in India too
    • Could get a comprehensive feature update

    Hyundai continues testing the next-generation Venue ahead of its debut, which is likely to take place by the end of the year. New spy shots give us a fresh perspective on what to expect from the upcoming iteration of this sub-four-metre SUV.

    Hyundai New Venue Right Front Three Quarter

    As seen in the images here, the test mule of the new-gen Venue was heavily camouflaged, hiding key details. That said, the visible elements include a new rectangular grille with smaller rectangular inserts, fresh design for split headlamps, larger wheel cladding, and grey roof rails. Further, it sports badges on the front fender, new machined alloys, fresh two-piece LED tail lights, shark-fin antenna, and parking sensors on both bumpers. The front bumper also has an ADAS sensor.

    Hyundai New Venue Left Side View

    Details regarding the changes made to the interior of the 2026 Hyundai Venue remain unknown at the moment, although it is expected to arrive with a massive overhaul as compared to the current iteration. Apart from the design, we expect additional features such as a panoramic sunroof, new upholstery, ventilated front seats, and more. The rear axle is equipped with disc brakes, something that is currently reserved only for the N Line versions.

    Hyundai New Venue Left Rear Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the next-gen Hyundai Venue is expected to carry over its powertrain options from the current version. These include 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, 1.2-litre NA petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel engines. Transmission options include five-speed manual, six-speed manual, and seven-speed DCT automatic units. The new Venue will compete against the Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq, and the Tata Nexon.

    Hyundai New Venue Image
    Hyundai New Venue
    Rs. 7.90 - 14.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Hyundai New Venue Gallery

    Kia Clavis
    Launching Soon
    May 2025
    Kia Clavis

    Rs. 11.00 - 21.00 LakhEstimated Price

    8th May 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Cyberster
    Launching Soon
    May 2025
    MG Cyberster

    Rs. 60.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Altroz facelift
    Launching Soon
    May 2025
    Tata Altroz facelift

    Rs. 7.00 - 11.50 LakhEstimated Price

    22nd May 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volkswagen Golf GTI
    Volkswagen Golf GTI

    Rs. 45.00 - 50.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Harrier EV
    Tata Harrier EV

    Rs. 24.00 - 28.00 LakhEstimated Price

    5th Jun 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Elroq
    Skoda Elroq

    Rs. 25.00 - 35.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Majestor
    MG Majestor

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV
    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

    Rs. 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
