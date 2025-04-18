New-gen Hyundai Venue Spotted Testing Again: What’s New?

Spotted testing in India too

Could get a comprehensive feature update

Hyundai continues testing the next-generation Venue ahead of its debut, which is likely to take place by the end of the year. New spy shots give us a fresh perspective on what to expect from the upcoming iteration of this sub-four-metre SUV.

As seen in the images here, the test mule of the new-gen Venue was heavily camouflaged, hiding key details. That said, the visible elements include a new rectangular grille with smaller rectangular inserts, fresh design for split headlamps, larger wheel cladding, and grey roof rails. Further, it sports badges on the front fender, new machined alloys, fresh two-piece LED tail lights, shark-fin antenna, and parking sensors on both bumpers. The front bumper also has an ADAS sensor.

Details regarding the changes made to the interior of the 2026 Hyundai Venue remain unknown at the moment, although it is expected to arrive with a massive overhaul as compared to the current iteration. Apart from the design, we expect additional features such as a panoramic sunroof, new upholstery, ventilated front seats, and more. The rear axle is equipped with disc brakes, something that is currently reserved only for the N Line versions.

Under the hood, the next-gen Hyundai Venue is expected to carry over its powertrain options from the current version. These include 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, 1.2-litre NA petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel engines. Transmission options include five-speed manual, six-speed manual, and seven-speed DCT automatic units. The new Venue will compete against the Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq, and the Tata Nexon.