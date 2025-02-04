CarWale
    New-gen Hyundai Venue spotted in India for the first time

    Aditya Nadkarni

    26,147 Views
    • Likely to be launched later this year
    • Will get revisions inside out

    Hyundai has commenced testing the new-gen Venue in India ahead of its launch that could take place later this year. The updated sub-four-metre SUV from the Korean automaker will receive design updates on the outside and a set of new features all around.

    Exterior Right Side View

    As seen in the spy image, there is a single unit of the heavily camouflaged test mule of the 2025 Venue. Visible elements include a set of new horizontal taillights and new wheel covers for the steel wheels. The latter, along with the missing roof rails indicate that this could be a mid-spec variant.

    Elsewhere, the new Hyundai Venue is expected to get a set of new headlamps, fresh grille, revised front and rear bumpers, set of new alloy wheels, and a tweaked tailgate. Inside, it is likely to boast a 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, new upholstery, and a redesigned dashboard.

    Hyundai Venue Right Rear Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the second generation Venue will soldier on with the same 1.2-litre NA petrol, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel engines. Transmission options including the five-speed manual, six-speed manual, seven-speed DCT, and six-speed torque converter automatic will be carried over too. Upon launch, the new Hyundai Venue will rival the Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Renault Kiger, and the Nissan Magnite.

    Hyundai New Venue Image
    Hyundai New Venue
    Rs. 7.90 - 14.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
