New-gen Hyundai Venue Spied Again: To be Launched Later This Year

Part of 26 new models by 2030

Will get a completely new exterior design

Ahead of its launch, which will take place before the end of the current calendar year, Hyundai continues testing the second-gen Venue. These spy shots give us a fresh look at the updated sub-four-metre SUV, which is a part of the 26 new models that the Korean brand plans to introduce by 2030.

As seen in the images here, the next-gen Hyundai Venue is heavily wrapped in multiple layers of camouflage. That said, there are a few key elements still visible, including the fresh set of wheels with a blacked-out finish, new LED tail lights, black roof rails, new multi-slat grille, and an ADAS sensor on the front bumper.

Elsewhere, we expect changes in the design of the new Venue to arrive in the form of brand-new front and rear bumpers, revised tailgate, and new lighting elements up front. Inside, the model is likely to feature an updated ADAS suite, redesigned dashboard, and more.

In the powertrain department, we expect Hyundai to continue plonking the 1.2-litre NA petrol, 1.5-litre diesel, and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engines from the outgoing car, with the same range of gearbox options too. The new Hyundai Venue will lock horns with the Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Renault Kiger, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and the Nissan Magnite.