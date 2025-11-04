New-gen Hyundai Venue N Line Variants Explained

Hyundai revealed the new-gen Venue N Line last week, with bookings commencing from Rs. 25,000. As we wait for the Korean automobile brand to announce the prices, let us take a closer look at the variant-wise features of the sporty sub-four-metre SUV.

At the heart of the new Venue N Line, is a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine. This motor, tuned to develop 118bhp and 172Nm, is available with six-speed manual and seven-speed DCT automatic units.

In terms of colours, customers can purchase their 2025 Venue N Line in eight options – Hazel Blue, Dragon Red, Atlas White, Titan Grey, Abyss Black, Hazel Blue with an Abyss Black roof, Dragon Red with an Abyss Black roof, and Atlas White with an Abyss Black roof. It is offered in two variants – N6 and N10. The following are the variant-wise features:

New Venue N Line N6 (MT/DCT)

Six airbags

ABS with EBD

ESC, VSM, HAC, and TPMS

Reverse parking sensors

Reverse parking camera with dynamic guide lines

Front and rear disc brakes with red callipers

EPB with auto-hold

Manual IRVM

17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with ‘N’ emblems

Dark chrome radiator grille

New skid plates and roof rails

N Line emblems all around

All-LED lighting

Blacked-out ORVMs, spoiler, and door handles

Twin-tip exhaust

Black interior theme with red highlights

Leatherette inserts

Metal pedals

Rear parcel tray

10.25-inch touchscreen unit

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity

Cruise control

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

Front armrest with storage

Rear AC vents

Four Type-C charging ports

Front and rear power windows

Tilt-adjustable steering

Paddle shifters (DCT only)

New Venue N Line N10 (DCT)

Level 2 ADAS

Electro Chromic Mirror (ECM)

Automatic headlamps

Puddle lamps with welcome function

LED sequential turn indicators

Ambient lighting

Height-adjustable driver seat

Four-way electrically adjustable driver seat

60:40 split rear seats

Reclining rear seats

Rear-window sunshades

12.3-inch infotainment system

12.3-inch driver’s display

BlueLink connectivity

OTA updates

Electric sunroof

Automatic climate control

Ventilated front seats

Wireless charger

Drive and traction modes

Smart key

Auto-folding ORVMs

Rear armrest with cup holders

Rear wiper and washer

Cooled glovebox