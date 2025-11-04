CarWale
    New-gen Hyundai Venue N Line Variants Explained

    Aditya Nadkarni

    New-gen Hyundai Venue N Line Variants Explained

    Hyundai revealed the new-gen Venue N Line last week, with bookings commencing from Rs. 25,000. As we wait for the Korean automobile brand to announce the prices, let us take a closer look at the variant-wise features of the sporty sub-four-metre SUV.

    Hyundai New Venue N Line Rear View

    At the heart of the new Venue N Line, is a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine. This motor, tuned to develop 118bhp and 172Nm, is available with six-speed manual and seven-speed DCT automatic units.

    Hyundai New Venue N Line Dashboard

    In terms of colours, customers can purchase their 2025 Venue N Line in eight options – Hazel Blue, Dragon Red, Atlas White, Titan Grey, Abyss Black, Hazel Blue with an Abyss Black roof, Dragon Red with an Abyss Black roof, and Atlas White with an Abyss Black roof. It is offered in two variants – N6 and N10. The following are the variant-wise features:

    New Venue N Line N6 (MT/DCT)

    Six airbags

    ABS with EBD

    ESC, VSM, HAC, and TPMS

    Reverse parking sensors

    Reverse parking camera with dynamic guide lines

    Front and rear disc brakes with red callipers

    EPB with auto-hold

    Manual IRVM

    17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with ‘N’ emblems

    Dark chrome radiator grille

    New skid plates and roof rails

    N Line emblems all around

    All-LED lighting

    Blacked-out ORVMs, spoiler, and door handles

    Twin-tip exhaust

    Black interior theme with red highlights

    Leatherette inserts

    Metal pedals

    Rear parcel tray

    10.25-inch touchscreen unit

    Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity

    Cruise control

    Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

    Front armrest with storage

    Rear AC vents

    Four Type-C charging ports

    Front and rear power windows

    Tilt-adjustable steering

    Paddle shifters (DCT only)

    New Venue N Line N10 (DCT)

    Level 2 ADAS

    Electro Chromic Mirror (ECM)

    Automatic headlamps

    Puddle lamps with welcome function

    LED sequential turn indicators

    Ambient lighting

    Height-adjustable driver seat

    Four-way electrically adjustable driver seat

    60:40 split rear seats

    Reclining rear seats

    Rear-window sunshades

    12.3-inch infotainment system

    12.3-inch driver’s display

    BlueLink connectivity

    OTA updates

    Electric sunroof

    Automatic climate control

    Ventilated front seats

    Wireless charger

    Drive and traction modes

    Smart key

    Auto-folding ORVMs

    Rear armrest with cup holders

    Rear wiper and washer

    Cooled glovebox

    Hyundai Venue N Line Image
    Hyundai Venue N Line
    Rs. 10.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
