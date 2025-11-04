New-gen Hyundai Venue N Line Variants Explained

Hyundai revealed the new-gen Venue N Line last week, with bookings commencing from Rs. 25,000. As we wait for the Korean automobile brand to announce the prices, let us take a closer look at the variant-wise features of the sporty sub-four-metre SUV.
At the heart of the new Venue N Line, is a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine. This motor, tuned to develop 118bhp and 172Nm, is available with six-speed manual and seven-speed DCT automatic units.
In terms of colours, customers can purchase their 2025 Venue N Line in eight options – Hazel Blue, Dragon Red, Atlas White, Titan Grey, Abyss Black, Hazel Blue with an Abyss Black roof, Dragon Red with an Abyss Black roof, and Atlas White with an Abyss Black roof. It is offered in two variants – N6 and N10. The following are the variant-wise features:
New Venue N Line N6 (MT/DCT)
Six airbags
ABS with EBD
ESC, VSM, HAC, and TPMS
Reverse parking sensors
Reverse parking camera with dynamic guide lines
Front and rear disc brakes with red callipers
EPB with auto-hold
Manual IRVM
17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with ‘N’ emblems
Dark chrome radiator grille
New skid plates and roof rails
N Line emblems all around
All-LED lighting
Blacked-out ORVMs, spoiler, and door handles
Twin-tip exhaust
Black interior theme with red highlights
Leatherette inserts
Metal pedals
Rear parcel tray
10.25-inch touchscreen unit
Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity
Cruise control
Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs
Front armrest with storage
Rear AC vents
Four Type-C charging ports
Front and rear power windows
Tilt-adjustable steering
Paddle shifters (DCT only)
New Venue N Line N10 (DCT)
Level 2 ADAS
Electro Chromic Mirror (ECM)
Automatic headlamps
Puddle lamps with welcome function
LED sequential turn indicators
Ambient lighting
Height-adjustable driver seat
Four-way electrically adjustable driver seat
60:40 split rear seats
Reclining rear seats
Rear-window sunshades
12.3-inch infotainment system
12.3-inch driver’s display
BlueLink connectivity
OTA updates
Electric sunroof
Automatic climate control
Ventilated front seats
Wireless charger
Drive and traction modes
Smart key
Auto-folding ORVMs
Rear armrest with cup holders
Rear wiper and washer
Cooled glovebox