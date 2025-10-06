New-gen Hyundai Venue Design Leaked Ahead of Launch

To get a revised grille with new headlamps

ADAS confirmed

Hyundai India is gearing up to introduce the next generation of the Venue SUV in the coming month. Ahead of its debut, the automaker has been testing the compact SUV extensively across the country, and a new spy image now reveals the fascia, showcasing the updated design in detail.

As seen in the image, the Venue will sport an all-new front profile inspired by Hyundai’s global SUVs like the Palisade. Key highlights include C-shaped LED DRLs flanking a redesigned grille with the Hyundai logo positioned at the centre. Other updates include a new set of headlamps, a revised bumper, an upright bonnet, and an ADAS module integrated into the lower section of the bumper.

Inside, the new Venue is expected to feature a reworked dashboard layout with a curved dual-screen setup. Feature additions will likely include a wireless charger, Type-C charging ports, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, cruise control, an auto-dimming IRVM, a sunroof, and a revised centre console.

Upon launch, the updated Hyundai Venue will continue to rival the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Citroen Basalt, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger in the compact SUV segment.