New-gen Honda Amaze mileage revealed

Offered with one engine and two gearbox options

Level 2 ADAS on offer

The new-gen Honda Amaze has finally arrived in the Indian market with an introductory price of Rs. 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated sedan is available in three variants- V, VX, and ZX. In this article, we have listed the ARAI-claimed mileage of the newly launched Honda Amaze.

Mechanically, the Honda Amaze sports the same old 1.2-litre NA petrol engine paired with a five-speed manual, or a CVT gearbox. The motor is tuned to generate 89bhp and 110Nm of torque. As for the fuel efficiency figures, the manual version of the new Amaze is claimed to return a mileage of 18.65kmpl. Meanwhile, the automatic version is rated to deliver a higher 19.46kmpl of mileage.

In terms of features, the updated Honda sedan packs in a few first-in-segment techs such as a Level 2 ADAS suite. Besides that, the top-spec Amaze comes with a large touchscreen infotainment screen, automatic climate control wireless charger, Type C charging port, lane watch camera, rear parking camera and sensors, rear AC vents, and six airbags.