New-gen Honda Amaze design leaked ahead of launch

Ahead of its launch scheduled to take place next week, the next-gen Honda Amaze has been leaked in all its glory. The updated sub-four-metre sedan will be heavily inspired by the current iteration of the City on sale in India.

As per the spy shots, the front of the 2024 Honda Amaze will get a new face with LED projector headlamps and integrated DRLs, new grille with a chrome insert, LED fog lights, and a fresh bumper. The side profile seems to be identical to that of the outgoing car, save for the new machined alloy wheels.

Towards the rear, the new Amaze takes inspiration from its sibling, the City, and gets similar-looking LED taillights, rear bumper with horizontally-mounted reflectors, and a shark-fin antenna. The spy shots also confirm the beige upholstery for the interior.

Under the hood, the third-gen Honda Amaze is expected to soldier on with the same 1.2-litre petrol engine paired with five-speed manual and CVT gearboxes. This motor develops 89bhp and 110Nm of torque in its current state of tune. Upon launch, the new Amaze will rival the new Maruti Dzire, Tata Tigor, and the Hyundai Aura.

