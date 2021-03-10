New Ford EcoSport SE variant launched in India; prices start at Rs 10.49 lakh

- Ford EcoSport SE variant is available with 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines

- The model loses out on the tail-gate mounted spare wheel

Ford India has launched the EcoSport SE variant in the country, with prices starting at Rs 10.49 lakh and Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol and diesel variants respectively. This new variant gets visual and feature updates.

Changes to the exterior design of the Ford EcoSport SE variant include the removal of the tail-gate mounted spare wheel, and the rear profile now gets a boot-mounted number plate recess with a chrome garnish, as well as a faux skid plate below.

Feature highlights of the Ford EcoSport SE, which is based on the Titanium trim, include a puncture repair kit, a sunroof, Sync 3 infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as 16-inch alloy wheels.

Engine options remain unchanged and the new Ford EcoSport SE variant continues to be offered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The former is tuned to produce 121hbp and 149Nm of torque while the latter produces 99bhp and 215Nm of torque. Both engines are paired only to a five-speed manual unit.