CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Ford EcoSport SE variant launched in India; prices start at Rs 10.49 lakh

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    222 Views
    New Ford EcoSport SE variant launched in India; prices start at Rs 10.49 lakh

    - Ford EcoSport SE variant is available with 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines

    - The model loses out on the tail-gate mounted spare wheel

    Ford India has launched the EcoSport SE variant in the country, with prices starting at Rs 10.49 lakh and Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol and diesel variants respectively. This new variant gets visual and feature updates.

    Changes to the exterior design of the Ford EcoSport SE variant include the removal of the tail-gate mounted spare wheel, and the rear profile now gets a boot-mounted number plate recess with a chrome garnish, as well as a faux skid plate below.

    Rear View

    Feature highlights of the Ford EcoSport SE, which is based on the Titanium trim, include a puncture repair kit, a sunroof, Sync 3 infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as 16-inch alloy wheels.

    Engine options remain unchanged and the new Ford EcoSport SE variant continues to be offered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The former is tuned to produce 121hbp and 149Nm of torque while the latter produces 99bhp and 215Nm of torque. Both engines are paired only to a five-speed manual unit.

    Ford EcoSport Image
    Ford EcoSport
    ₹ 8.00 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Ford
    • Ford EcoSport
    • EcoSport
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Volvo to launch XC40 recharge, updated XC60 and S90 in 2021

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thFEB
    View All Popular Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thFEB
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Jeep 2021 Wrangler

    Jeep 2021 Wrangler

    ₹ 62.50 - 68.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 15th March 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • ford-cars
    • other brands
    Ford EcoSport

    Ford EcoSport

    ₹ 8.00 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Ford-Cars

    Ford EcoSport Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 9.38 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 9.73 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 9.01 Lakh
    Pune₹ 9.29 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 9.41 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 8.92 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 9.28 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 8.93 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 8.57 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Ford EcoSport SE variant launched in India; prices start at Rs 10.49 lakh