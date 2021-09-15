New Force Gurkha unveiled – All you need to know

Post much wait, Force Motors has showcased the production-ready 2021 Gurkha SUV in India. The updated model is built on the modular architecture platform and is now longer and wider than its predecessors. At the time of launch, the rugged off-roader will be available in five colour options, which includes red, orange, white, green, and grey. The company will announce the prices for the new Gurkha on 27 September, 2021. Whereas, the deliveries for the SUV will commence on the Dussehra festival.

The following are the fresh set of highlights of the new Gurkha –

Exterior

The fascia is adorned by a bold Gurkha logo which replaces the F-Logo. The Gurkha is the only vehicle in its category to offer full LED Force Pro Edge headlamps (which includes pilot lamps, low beam, and high beam). Moreover, the Gurkha additionally offers jewel-like broken circle DRLs and fender-mounted LED indicators that claim to offer superior night-time visibility. The SUV offers a short turning radius of 5.65 metres.

As for the sides, the vehicle rides on 16-inch steel wheels that are flanked by thick wheel arches and side step rails to enhance the SUV character. Additionally, the Khukri on the brand logo has been moved from left to right and it has been aligned at the same angle as the air intake snorkel. Moreover, the sides feature a new mnemonic which signifies the all-terrain and all-weather capability across mountains, rivers, deserts and jungles in all four seasons.

Interior

The new Force Gurkha offers captain seats for all four occupants. The company claims that the new model offers the best-in-segment leg room, headroom, and elbow room for the occupants. The SUV gets a midnight black interior that adds a premium quotient to this vehicle. This time around, the vehicle gets touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and navigation. Interestingly, the Gurkha offers over 500-litres of boot space.

For added convenience, the SUV offers charging ports for all four occupants. Moreover, for the first time on a Gurkha, Force Motors has introduced a steering column with tilt and telescopic adjustment, power windows, central locking, speed-sensing door locks, rear parking sensors, single-piece rear door with wipers, variable intermittent speed front wipers, tyre pressure monitoring system, cornering lamps, lead me home and lead me to vehicle.

Engine

The Gurkha is powered by a 2.6-litre Mercedes derived common rail, direct injection, turbocharged diesel engine that generates 91bhp and 250Nm of torque between 1,400-2,400rpm. This engine comes mated to a five-speed Mercedes G-28 transmission with cable shift and a hydraulically activated clutch with a booster to offer smoother gear changes. The new power train meets the BS6 norms using the Lean NOX trap thereby eliminating the need for Ad Blue.

The new Gurkha will initially be available across select locations in key markets. The SUV will be introduced in other markets in a phased manner. Force Motors India offers a standard warranty of 1.5 lakh km/three years and four free services. Additionally, the company has also tied up with Auto Europa India, which has over 6,200 touchpoints for on-road assistance. Furthermore, the company offers a host of custom-made accessories and merchandise to enhance the ownership experience.

