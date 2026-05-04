CarWale
    AD

    New Epiq is Skoda’s most affordable EV yet: What we know so far

    Authors Image

    Sagar Bhanushali

    8,547 Views
    New Epiq is Skoda’s most affordable EV yet: What we know so far

    Skoda’s upcoming EV is called the Epiq, and it is set to make its global debut on May 19 in Zurich. The Epiq is aimed at urban buyers seeking an affordable, no-nonsense electric SUV. Its arrival is part of Skoda’s strategy to double its battery electric vehicle line-up by 2026.

    While technical specifications remain under wraps, the emphasis on cost-effectiveness could make the Epiq a compelling entry point into electric mobility, especially in price-sensitive markets. From an Indian perspective, the Epiq could be a strong fit if Skoda chooses to localise it under its India 2.0 strategy.

    With the market steadily warming up to compact electric SUVs, a competitively priced offering from Skoda could rival models like the Tata Nexon EV and upcoming mass-market EVs. However, aggressive localisation and pricing will be key, as cost remains the biggest barrier to EV adoption in India.

    Skoda Epiq Image
    Skoda Epiq
    Rs. 21.00 - 26.00 Lakh
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Previous 
    Chery iCAUR V23 spied again: One of the first JSW Motors SUVs?
     Next 
    Tata Curvv EV SeriesX Range Introduced: Prices Start at Rs. 16.99 Lakh

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Skoda Epiq Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • SUVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Sierra
    Tata Sierra
    Rs. 11.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 5.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 6.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    BMW M440i
    BMW M440i
    Rs. 1.09 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    3rd May
    Hyundai Ioniq 5
    Hyundai Ioniq 5
    Rs. 55.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    28th Apr
    Mercedes-Benz CLA EV
    Mercedes-Benz CLA EV
    Rs. 55.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    24th Apr
    Kia Syros
    Kia Syros
    Rs. 8.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    20th Apr
    Vinfast VF MPV 7
    Vinfast VF MPV 7
    Rs. 24.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 10.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lexus ES
    Lexus ES
    Rs. 89.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Tata Sierra EV
    Unveiled On
    17 Jan '25
    Tata Sierra EV

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th May 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Honda ZR-V
    Unveiling On
    22 May
    Honda ZR-V

    Rs. 40.00 - 50.00 LakhEstimated Price

    22nd May 2026Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda New Superb
    Skoda New Superb

    Rs. 55.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Epiq
    Skoda Epiq

    Rs. 21.00 - 26.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th May 2026Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Honda City Facelift
    Honda City Facelift

    Rs. 12.50 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    22nd May 2026Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mini Countryman C
    Mini Countryman C

    Rs. 58.00 - 58.50 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki 2026 Brezza
    Maruti 2026 Brezza

    Rs. 8.90 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Slavia Facelift
    Skoda Slavia Facelift

    Rs. 12.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • skoda-cars
    • other brands
    Skoda Kylaq
    Skoda Kylaq
    Rs. 7.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 10.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 10.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Skoda-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • New Epiq is Skoda’s most affordable EV yet: What we know so far