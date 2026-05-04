New Epiq is Skoda’s most affordable EV yet: What we know so far

Skoda’s upcoming EV is called the Epiq, and it is set to make its global debut on May 19 in Zurich. The Epiq is aimed at urban buyers seeking an affordable, no-nonsense electric SUV. Its arrival is part of Skoda’s strategy to double its battery electric vehicle line-up by 2026.

While technical specifications remain under wraps, the emphasis on cost-effectiveness could make the Epiq a compelling entry point into electric mobility, especially in price-sensitive markets. From an Indian perspective, the Epiq could be a strong fit if Skoda chooses to localise it under its India 2.0 strategy.

With the market steadily warming up to compact electric SUVs, a competitively priced offering from Skoda could rival models like the Tata Nexon EV and upcoming mass-market EVs. However, aggressive localisation and pricing will be key, as cost remains the biggest barrier to EV adoption in India.