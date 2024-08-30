CarWale
    New electric three-row SUV from Hyundai coming soon

    New electric three-row SUV from Hyundai coming soon
    • To be called the Ioniq 9 
    • Hyundai working on over 10 EVs for the future

    Hyundai has been spotted testing a prototype for the production version of the Seven electric SUV concept shown at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show. Previously thought to be labelled Ioniq 7, the new three-row SUV is now expected to carry the Ioniq 9 name into production. Earlier in July this year, Hyundai confirmed the debut for later this year. 

    The Seven concept had a 3.2-metre wheelbase, but the production version's wheelbase appears to be slightly shorter.The Ioniq 9 will be a close relative of the boxy Kia EV9 launched last year. Hyundai’s sub-brand Genesis is also testing an electric GV90, which may also be related to the Ioniq 9 and the EV9. The recently revealed Genesis Neolun concept may be a preview of the GV90's styling.

    Hyundai hasn't confirmed any powertrain specs for the production version of the Seven concept, though the numbers will likely match those of the EV9. The EV9 is offered with a 76.1kWh battery and rear-wheel drive as standard. Above this is a 99.8kWh battery that is available with either rear- or all-wheel drive. The highest range comes with the 99.8kWh rear-wheel drive version and it is estimated at 490 kilometres. 

    Hyundai will be working on close to a dozen EVs for the remainder of the decade. Many of these will be based on a next-generation EV platform with standardized batteries and motors.

