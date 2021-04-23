CarWale
    New Citroen C5 Aircross deliveries commence

    Jay Shah

    - Available in two trims – Feel and Shine

    - Powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine

    Citroen C5 Aircross Front View

    Citroen launched its first model – the C5 Aircross in India earlier this month at a starting price of Rs 29.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, dealerships across the country have commenced the deliveries of the model. The C5 Aircross is offered in two trims – Feel and Shine, details of which can be read here. We have driven the C5 Aircross and you can read our first-drive review here and watch the video below.

    The mid-size SUV from the French carmaker gets a unique and distinct fascia with a split headlamp setup. Other highlights of the C5 Aircross are the roof rails, 18-inch swirl-shaped alloy wheels, chrome border around the window frame, rectangular-shaped LED taillamps, and a roof-mounted spoiler. 

    Dashboard

    The talking point of the cabin are the three independent rear seats that can be reclined and adjusted individually. The eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The instrument cluster is all digital and is commanded by a leather-wrapped steering wheel with mounted controls. Apart from that, a panoramic sunroof and hands-free tailgate add to the feature-rich interior. To read more about the C5 Aircross, click here.

    Gear Selector Dial

    The C5 Aircross gets a single 2.0-litre diesel engine pushing out 175bhp and 400Nm of peak torque and comes mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Citroen’s first iteration competes against the likes of the Jeep Compass and the Hyundai Tucson.

    Citroen C5 Aircross Image
    Citroen C5 Aircross
    ₹ 29.90 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Citroen
    • C5 Aircross
    • Citroen C5 Aircross
