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    New Citroen 2CV EV teased ahead of debut at Paris Motor Show

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    Desirazu Venkat
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    New Citroen 2CV EV teased ahead of debut at Paris Motor Show
    • Legendary badge to return after 36 years
    • Expected to go into production in 2028

    The legendary Citroen 2CV badge will return to the world after 36 years at this year’s Paris Motor Show in the second week of October. The concept car will preview an affordable European market EV that is expected to hit the production floors in 2028 and form the base tier of the automaker’s smaller EV offerings.

    The teasers showcase the design of the wheels and the headlights, both of which pay homage to the original 2CV in terms of layout and design. Citroen has also included the ridged hood as a part of the overall design package. More details are expected to emerge over the next few days, and we could expect multiple battery pack and range options and some quirky design elements for a lot of the interior functions.

    Citroen C3 X Headlight

    While it might rock a legendary badge and that should no doubt help it in the bigger scheme of things, this electric 2CV will have its work cut out for it as it will go up against cars like the Renault 5 EV, Skoda Epiq and the VW I.D Polo.

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