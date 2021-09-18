New cars to be launched in India next week

The festive season is the time when a majority of the automakers decide upon introducing all-new models. In the coming week, we have two new car launches in the country from the premium brands, Audi and Volkswagen. Read below to learn more about them –

Audi e-tron GT

German luxury car manufacturer, Audi will further expand its electric e-tron line up in the country with the launch of the e-tron GT in India on 22 September. Currently, the vehicle is available in three variant options - e-tron 50, e-tron 55, and the e-tron Sportback 55. As seen in the international market, the e-tron GT might be offered in two variant options – S and RS.

The e-tron GT will be powered by two electric motors. The front electric motor produces 235bhp, while the rear motor generates 429bhp. Cumulatively, the electric motors will deliver an impressive power output figure of 590bhp and 830Nm of torque. In the boost mode, the electric motor will briefly produce 637bhp. To learn more about the Audi e-tron GT, click here.

Volkswagen Taigun

Post much wait, Volkswagen will launch the Taigun in India on 23 September. The upcoming Taigun SUV will be the first vehicle from the company to be introduced under Volkswagen 2.0 plans, which is based on the new MQB-AO-IN platform. Interestingly, it is believed that the new platform is 30 per cent stiffer as compared to the previous platform.

Mechanically, the Volkswagen Taigun will be available in a 1.0-litre TSI, three-cylinder and a 1.5-litre TSI, four-cylinder petrol engine options. The former will generate 115bhp and 175Nm of torque and is paired with a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit, while the latter is more powerful with 150bhp and 250Nm torque and comes mated to a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DSG automatic unit. To learn more about the upcoming SUV, click here.