CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New cars to be launched in India next week

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    14,611 Views
    New cars to be launched in India next week

    The festive season is the time when a majority of the automakers decide upon introducing all-new models. In the coming week, we have two new car launches in the country from the premium brands, Audi and Volkswagen. Read below to learn more about them –

    Audi e-tron GT

    German luxury car manufacturer, Audi will further expand its electric e-tron line up in the country with the launch of the e-tron GT in India on 22 September. Currently, the vehicle is available in three variant options - e-tron 50, e-tron 55, and the e-tron Sportback 55. As seen in the international market, the e-tron GT might be offered in two variant options – S and RS. 

    Right Side View

    The e-tron GT will be powered by two electric motors. The front electric motor produces 235bhp, while the rear motor generates 429bhp. Cumulatively, the electric motors will deliver an impressive power output figure of 590bhp and 830Nm of torque. In the boost mode, the electric motor will briefly produce 637bhp. To learn more about the Audi e-tron GT, click here

    Volkswagen Taigun

    Post much wait, Volkswagen will launch the Taigun in India on 23 September. The upcoming Taigun SUV will be the first vehicle from the company to be introduced under Volkswagen 2.0 plans, which is based on the new MQB-AO-IN platform. Interestingly, it is believed that the new platform is 30 per cent stiffer as compared to the previous platform. 

    Left Side View

    Mechanically, the Volkswagen Taigun will be available in a 1.0-litre TSI, three-cylinder and a 1.5-litre TSI, four-cylinder petrol engine options. The former will generate 115bhp and 175Nm of torque and is paired with a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit, while the latter is more powerful with 150bhp and 250Nm torque and comes mated to a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DSG automatic unit. To learn more about the upcoming SUV, click here.

    Volkswagen Taigun Image
    Volkswagen Taigun
    ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Car Batteries: All You Need To Know: The CarWale Podcast

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Volkswagen Taigun Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    youtube-icon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    2832 Views
    17 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.29 Lakh
    onwards
    OFFERS
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Hyundai i20 N Line

    Hyundai i20 N Line

    ₹ 9.84 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2ndSEP
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi e-tron GT

    Audi e-tron GT

    ₹ 2.00 - 2.20 CroreEstimated Price

    Expected By - 22nd September 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • volkswagen-cars
    • other brands
    Volkswagen Polo

    Volkswagen Polo

    ₹ 5.87 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Volkswagen-Cars

    Popular Videos

    youtube-icon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    2832 Views
    17 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New cars to be launched in India next week