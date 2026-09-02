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    New Car Launches in India in September 2026

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    Aditya Nadkarni
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    New Car Launches in India in September 2026

    With the festive season just around the corner, automakers are queueing up to make the most of it by introducing new models across segments, bodystyles, and price brackets. Let us now take a closer look at what the whole month has in store for the Indian car market.

    Kia Sorento

    Kia Sorento Right Front Three Quarter

    Kia’s first hybrid for the Indian market is set to arrive later this week, as the price reveal is set for 4 September. Bookings for the SUV are currently underway, while deliveries are likely to begin right after the launch, as the model has also started arriving at local dealer facilities.

    Kia has officially revealed the exterior and interior design of the Sorento. Key features will include a panoramic sunroof, Level 2 ADAS, all-LED lighting, new four-spoke steering wheel, 360-degree camera, curved display on the dashboard with dual screens, powered tailgate, sunshades and comfort headrests for the second row, and front seats with ventilation and electric adjustment functions. Rivals to the Sorento will include the Toyota Fortuner, MG Majestor, Volkswagen Tayron, and the Skoda Kodiaq.

    Maruti Baleno facelift

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Right Side View

    The next big thing from Maruti Suzuki will be the Baleno facelift, which is set to be launched in India on 5 September. The refreshed premium hatchback will get a tweaked exterior, new engine under the hood, and then some more.

    The Baleno, as we exclusively reported before, will get a new CNG-AMT combination, making it the second such offering in this segment after the Altroz. The model will also benefit from the new, 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, Z Series petrol engine borrowed from the Swift. This powertrain currently produces 80bhp and 112Nm in the Swift, and is paired with five-speed manual and AMT units.

    On the features front, the 2026 Baleno will get ventilated front seats, ADAS suite, new dual-tone interior theme, and revised upholstery. The cosmetic changes will include a new grille, revised front and rear bumpers, new alloy wheels, and an updated colour palette.

    Renault Triber Turbo

    Exterior Right Front Three Quarter

    After years of feedback from customers, fans, and journalists, Renault will finally plonk a turbo-petrol engine in the Triber. While the launch date is still under wraps, we can confirm that this offering will arrive in September 2026.

    At the heart of the Triber will now be a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine developing 99bhp and 160Nm. This is the same state of tune available with the Kiger Turbo. Notably, the Triber will see a platform change, moving from the CMF-A architecture to RGEP (Renault Group Entry Platform). It will be sold alongside the current 1.0-litre NA petrol motor producing 71bhp and 96Nm. A turbo-CNG version has also been spotted testing, and could be introduced in line with the turbo-petrol option.

    BMW i5 LWB

    Exterior Left Front Three Quarter

    BMW threw in a surprise at the launch of the X1 LWB by announcing the arrival of the i5 in the LWB avatar. The brand has already commenced pre-bookings for the model, with a price reveal likely to take place in the first half of September.

    The second locally assembled EV from the German marquee in India, the i5 LWB will be available in standard and First Edition versions. Compared to the standard wheelbase derivative, the LWB version is 100mm longer in length and wheelbase, taking these dimensions to a new figure of 5.1 meters and 3.10 meters, respectively.

    At the heart of the i5 LWB will be an 81.6kWh battery pack paired with a single electric motor driving the rear wheels. The power output stands at 268bhp, while the claimed range is 669km (MIDC cycle).

    New BMW i7 and 7 Series

    Exterior Car Roof

    BMW is set to introduce the new 7 Series range in India on 11 September. Bookings for the range, which includes the 7 Series facelift and the i7 facelift, are already underway at authorised dealerships and via the official website.

    Changes to the 7 Series facelift range arrive in the form of an illuminated grille, revised headlamps and DRLs, sleeker LED taillights, new 17.9-inch touchscreen unit with a new OS, 14.6-inch passenger display, full-width display on the windscreen that replaces the traditional instrument cluster, and a new four-spoke steering wheel. Also up for offer is an upgraded 31.3-inch 8K touchscreen unit. There are a series of revisions under the hood too, and we have detailed the same in a dedicated story on our website.

    Porsche Cayenne Electric

    Exterior Front View

    Porsche is set to officially introduce the Cayenne EV, or the Cayenne Electric, in India later this month. Interestingly though, the model has been on sale in India since late last year, with prices being announced too, starting at Rs. 1.77 crore (ex-showroom).

    The Cayenne Electric is propelled by a 113kWh battery pack paired with dual electric motors. Available in two states of tune, the first two variants, called Cayenne Electric and Cayenne S Electric, belt out 402bhp/835Nm, while the top-spec Cayenne Turbo Electric generates 844bhp/1500Nm. The model offers a range of up to 643km on a single charge.

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