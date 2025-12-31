CarWale
    New Car Launches and Unveils in India in January 2026

    Aditya Nadkarni

    The new calendar year is set to bring along a slew of new launches, and this month has a lot of popular models that are highly anticipated. There will be a fair share of price announcements and unveils, so read on to find out what the new year has to offer in its first innings.

    New Kia Seltos

    Shortly after the new year begins, Kia will announce the prices of the new Seltos in India on 2 January. The heavily reworked mid-size SUV, which rivals the likes of the Maruti Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Maruti Victoris, MG Astor, and the Tata Sierra, can be booked for Rs. 25,000 via official channels.

    Kia has considerably overhauled the car, be it the exterior with its new panels and body parts, or the interior with a better feature set. Additionally, it has moved from the SP2 architecture to the new K3 global platform. The production of the 2026 Seltos has already begun, and deliveries are likely to commence shortly after the launch.

    Mahindra XUV 7XO

    Mahindra’s first weapon from the arsenal for this year will be the XUV700, which it will now call the XUV 7XO. The car will borrow a big chunk of new features from the XEV 9S electric SUV that was launched back in November 2025. You can reserve your Mahindra XUV 7XO for Rs. 21,000 from the official website, while the prices will be announced on 5 January.

    A few recent teasers have revealed some changes. The updated model will get a fresh set of headlamps and taillights, redesigned front and rear bumpers, new alloy wheels, three screens on the dashboard, new two-spoke multifunction steering wheel, Harman Kardon music system with Dolby Atmos, and more. We expect no changes on the mechanical front.

    New Renault Duster

    The Duster is finally set to make its comeback in the Indian market. Now, in a new generation, it gets an all-new exterior design, while retaining the original car’s silhouette, fresh interiors, and new engine options.

    The new Renault Duster, set to be revealed in India on 26 January, is likely to receive a three-screen setup, a feature that is not offered on the global-spec model. We have already driven the 2026 Duster, and you can read our review on the website.

    Skoda Kushaq Facelift

    Skoda is working on updates for two of its current products in the form of facelifts. The updated Kushaq and the Slavia will arrive in 2026, with the former set to debut in January 2026, while the sedan will follow later.

    Sightings of the Kushaq facelift test mules have revealed important details and features, including a panoramic sunroof, connected LED taillights, and a tweaked grille. Further, we expect revised front and rear bumpers, new alloy wheels, and refreshed upholstery. Additionally, the international-spec model could also receive an ADAS suite. Under the hood, it could soldier on with the same 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI petrol engines paired with manual and automatic gearboxes.

    Maruti e Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki’s first all-electric offering, the e Vitara, has been in the offing for a while now, and the launch date continues to remain unconfirmed. Showcased in its production form almost a year ago at the Auto Expo, this will mark a significant leap for the automaker in its shift to electrification. Notably, the e Vitara will be a Nexa-exclusive model.

    Under the hood, the e Vitara will be available with two battery pack options, with an ARAI-certified range of up to 543km. The model scored a five-star rating in the BNCAP crash test. It features an ADAS suite, ventilated front seats, electric sunroof with fixed glass, 10-way power-adjustable driver seat, wireless charger, seven airbags, TPMS, sliding and reclining rear seats, automatic climate control, air purifier, dual 10-inch screens, and an auto-dimming IRVM.

    Nissan Gravite

    Nissan is set to revive its fortune in the Indian market by introducing three new cars, the innings of which will begin with the Gravite, a three-row, sub-four-metre MPV that will share its underpinnings and more with the Renault Duster.

    Although the Japanese automobile brand has not confirmed a launch date, it has revealed that the model will debut this month. It will be powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder NA petrol engine paired with manual and AMT systems.

