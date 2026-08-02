New Car Launches And Unveils in India in August 2026

It’s a fresh new month, and this also means that the automobile market is set to shower us with new arrivals, be it a debut or a price reveal. August has a fair share of new products in store, including a new electric SUV, an updated sedan, a refreshed SUV, an all-new SUV, and some new special editions.

MG Cyberster and M9 Couture Edition

Unveiled last month, the MG M9 and Cyberster Couture Editions are set to be launched in India on 3 August. Pre-bookings of the special editions are already underway, and both cars will be limited to just 50 units each.

Developed in collaboration with Gaurav Gupta, both cars will feature bespoke detailing inside and out. To be sold exclusively via the MG Select chain of dealerships, there will be no mechanical or feature revisions to the models.

Mahindra Vision S

Slated to be the star of the brand’s annual Independence Day event, the Vision S is likely to be showcased in production form, and Mahindra is also expected to reveal a few upgrades to its current lineup, one of which could be the Scorpio N facelift.

Spotted testing on multiple occasions in the recent past, the Vision S will be a boxy SUV underpinned by the company’s NU_IQ platform, which is a monocoque platform that supports not just FWD and AWD cars, but also ICE and electric derivatives.

2026 Mahindra Scorpio N

The refreshed Mahindra Scorpio N is completely ready to hit the market, with recent videos of the updated SUV showcasing its arrival at local dealers across the country. Contrary to previous understandings, the model will not be a facelift, but, in turn, a model year update for one of Mahindra’s popular SUVs.

Key changes to the new Scorpio N will include a 360-degree camera, panoramic sunroof, larger touchscreen infotainment system, new fully digital instrument cluster, 65W Type-C charging ports, redesigned centre console, and new alloy wheels. Power could come from the same 2.2-litre diesel and 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engines with manual and automatic transmissions.

Skoda Slavia facelift

The Skoda Slavia is due for a considerable update since it was originally introduced more than four years ago. The nip-and-tuck update is expected to be replicated from its sibling, the Kushaq, which was launched in the facelifted avatar earlier this year.

The changes to the Slavia could include a new illuminated grille, revised front and rear bumpers, fresh set of wheels, massage function for the rear seats, larger touchscreen unit, reworked LED taillights, new internals for the headlamps, new upholstery, and a tweaked driver’s display. Under the hood, it is likely to offer the same 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI petrol engines with manual and automatic gearboxes when it arrives on 18 August.

Volvo EX90

The EX90 is set to arrive later this month as Volvo’s flagship offering for the country. Essentially the electric version of the XC90, the EX90 will be the third EV from the Swedish brand in India after the XC40 and the EX30.

Volvo Cars India has not revealed the technical specifications of the EX90 for the local market. Globally, it is available with a 106kWh battery pack with dual electric motors and AWD, with a power output of 680bhp and 780Nm. There is also a smaller, 92kWh unit paired with a single electric motor in the RWD guise, developing 333bhp and 480Nm. These larger and smaller battery pack versions are claimed to deliver a range of 608km and 565km on a single charge.