New Car Launches and Unveils in India in April 2026

April 2026 is shaping up to be an eventful month for the Indian automotive market, with a mix of new launches, price announcements, and unveils lined up. While some models have already been showcased earlier this year, their price announcements are scheduled for April, alongside a few key debuts and unveilings across segments. Here’s a look at what’s coming.

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift - 9 April

The updated Volkswagen Taigun is confirmed to make its India debut on 9 April. This marks the first major update for the SUV since its launch in 2021.

The facelift is expected to bring cosmetic enhancements, feature additions, and notably, a new eight-speed automatic gearbox for the 1.0-litre petrol engine. Expect subtle design tweaks along with an upgraded cabin experience.

The MG Majestor, which was unveiled in February 2026, is essentially the successor to the Gloster. The SUV sports a more aggressive front fascia, new alloy wheel design, and a revamped cabin with added features.

Pre-bookings are already underway, and the model will be available in four colour options, with deliveries scheduled to begin in May 2026.

Mercedes-Benz is set to introduce the all-electric CLA in India this month. Positioned as an entry-level EV sedan, it will be offered in CLA 200 and CLA 250+ variants.

Built on a dedicated EV platform, the CLA boasts a claimed range of up to 792km. Feature highlights include a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system, glass roof, illuminated grille, 101-litre frunk, and powered front seats with ventilation, heating, and massage functions.

Prices are expected to range between Rs. 55 lakh and Rs. 59 lakh, ex-showroom.

Following the price announcement of the e Vitara, Toyota is expected to reveal prices for the Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella in April.

Sharing its underpinnings with the Maruti EV, the Ebella will likely be offered with 40kWh and 61kWh battery packs, with the larger unit delivering a claimed range of up to 543km.

Additionally, Toyota could introduce a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) program with this model, aligning with the growing trend in the EV space.

Nissan is expected to take the wraps off the Nissan Tekton SUV in April. This model is essentially a rebadged version of the new Renault Duster, albeit with distinctive styling and a unique interior layout.

Design sketches revealed earlier showcase connected DRLs, full-width tail lamps, and multi-spoke alloy wheels, indicating a modern and bold design direction.