New BS6 2 Kia Seltos launched in India at Rs. 10.89 lakh

- Diesel variants get iMT gearbox

- All engines now compatible with E20 fuel and RDE norms

Kia India has officially launched the BS6 2-compliant Seltos at a starting price of Rs. 10.89 lakh (ex-showroom). While the SUV loses out on the turbo-petrol engine, the remaining powertrains are now RDE norms compliant and E20 fuel ready.

Kia Seltos BS6 2 engines

As reported earlier by us, the 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines that are offered on the Seltos are now BS6 Phase 2 compliant and can run on the E20 fuel blend. Furthermore, the six-speed manual transmission available with the diesel engine has been replaced by a six-speed iMT unit across all variants. Both powertrains are equipped with idle start/stop technology as standard.

Meanwhile, the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine has been discontinued and will be soon swapped by a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. The same petrol engine has been introduced in Kia Carens as well, and it pumps out 158bhp and 253Nm of peak torque.

Kia Seltos new prices

With this update, Kia India has hiked the prices of all variants of the Seltos SUV. While the petrol variants are expensive by up to Rs. 25,000, the ex-showroom prices of the diesel trims have been hiked by Rs. 50,000.

Besides this, there are no changes to the exterior styling or feature list of this Kia SUV. The prices for Seltos range between Rs. 10.89 lakh to Rs. 19.65 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).