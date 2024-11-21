New BMW M5 launched in India at Rs. 1.99 crore

Powered by a 4.4-litre V8 engine

BMW has introduced the all-new M5 performance sedan in the country, with prices starting at Rs. 1.99 crore (ex-showroom). The model, which debuts in India in its seventh generation, arrives via the CBU route.

Starting with the powertrain, the 2024 M5 is powered by a 4.4-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine generating 585bhp and 750Nm. It is paired with an 18.6kW battery pack and an electric motor developing 197bhp and 280Nm. The combined output of 727bhp and 1,000Nm is sent to all four wheels via the xDrive all-wheel-drive system and the eight-speed automatic gearbox. Notably, the electric motor provides a no-emission range of 69km up to speeds of 140kmph. Further, speeds of 0-100kmph can be attained in 3.5 seconds.

On the design front, the new BMW M5 features adaptive LED headlamps, signature kidney grille with illumination finished in glossy black, chunky wheel arches, blacked-out ORVMs, flush-fitting door handles, M-High Gloss shadow line, carbon-fibre roof, rear spoiler, diffuser, and twin exhaust pipes. Also up for offer are 20- and 21-inch alloy wheels at the front and rear, respectively.

Inside, the all-new M5 boasts a three-spoke flat-bottom leather steering wheel, curved display, M-spec multifunction seats with the illuminated M5 logo, 18-speaker B&W music system, track mode, and more. Further, it gets adaptive suspension, BMW 8.5 OS, live cockpit professional, and an ADAS suite.