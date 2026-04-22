New BMW 7 Series Breaks Cover! All About Tech, Style, and Screens

Available in petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid, and EV guise

Continues to get rear 31.3-inch theatre screen

The new BMW 7 Series has been revealed globally, and it is clear that BMW has doubled down on design and tech. The flagship sedan now looks sharper, thanks to revised headlamps and tail-lamps with a fresh lighting signature. The stance remains imposing, now further enhanced by new 22-inch alloy wheels, while the overall silhouette stays unmistakably 7 Series.

Step inside, and the changes are far more dramatic. The cabin adopts BMW’s new Panoramic iDrive setup, bringing in a cleaner and more futuristic layout. There is a new steering wheel with vertical twin spokes, which looks quite different from what we have seen before. Rear-seat comfort continues to be a big focus, with more space and added luxury touches for those who prefer to be chauffeured.

Even the panoramic sunroof gets an upgrade, now featuring 40 integrated LEDs that elevate the cabin’s ambient lighting.

Screens are clearly the highlight here. Up front, there is a 17.9-inch rhomboidal infotainment touchscreen, paired with a 14.6-inch passenger display. Move to the rear, and things get even more interesting.

BMW has equipped the new 7 Series with a massive 31.3-inch Theatre Screen with 8K streaming, essentially turning the back seat into a private cinema. The optional Bowers & Wilkins sound system, with up to 36 speakers including ones in the headrests, along with Dolby Atmos and a 4D soundscape, further promises an enhanced experience.

Beyond the screens, the sedan also packs in a host of new tech. It gets improved driver assistance systems, including hands-free motorway assist that works at speeds of up to 130kmph. Park Assist is now standard, while welcome and goodbye animations add a bit of drama every time you step in or out of the car.

Powertrain options remain extensive, with petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid, and fully electric versions on offer. This wide mix ensures that the 7 Series continues to cater to different buyer needs while aligning with BMW’s electrification plans.

With screens now taking centre stage, the new BMW 7 Series arguably delivers one of the most complete in-cabin experiences in the segment. It is no longer just about the driver or the rear-seat passenger, both now get a full-blown, immersive setup, with the rear especially feeling like a proper theatre on wheels.