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    New BMW 7 Series Breaks Cover! All About Tech, Style, and Screens

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    Haji Chakralwale

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    New BMW 7 Series Breaks Cover! All About Tech, Style, and Screens
    • Available in petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid, and EV guise
    • Continues to get rear 31.3-inch theatre screen
    BMW 7 Series Right Front Three Quarter

    The new BMW 7 Series has been revealed globally, and it is clear that BMW has doubled down on design and tech. The flagship sedan now looks sharper, thanks to revised headlamps and tail-lamps with a fresh lighting signature. The stance remains imposing, now further enhanced by new 22-inch alloy wheels, while the overall silhouette stays unmistakably 7 Series.

    BMW 7 Series Dashboard

    Step inside, and the changes are far more dramatic. The cabin adopts BMW’s new Panoramic iDrive setup, bringing in a cleaner and more futuristic layout. There is a new steering wheel with vertical twin spokes, which looks quite different from what we have seen before. Rear-seat comfort continues to be a big focus, with more space and added luxury touches for those who prefer to be chauffeured.

    BMW 7 Series Sunroof/Moonroof

    Even the panoramic sunroof gets an upgrade, now featuring 40 integrated LEDs that elevate the cabin’s ambient lighting.

    BMW 7 Series Infotainment System

    Screens are clearly the highlight here. Up front, there is a 17.9-inch rhomboidal infotainment touchscreen, paired with a 14.6-inch passenger display. Move to the rear, and things get even more interesting.

    BMW 7 Series Infotainment System

    BMW has equipped the new 7 Series with a massive 31.3-inch Theatre Screen with 8K streaming, essentially turning the back seat into a private cinema. The optional Bowers & Wilkins sound system, with up to 36 speakers including ones in the headrests, along with Dolby Atmos and a 4D soundscape, further promises an enhanced experience.

    BMW 7 Series Rear Seats

    Beyond the screens, the sedan also packs in a host of new tech. It gets improved driver assistance systems, including hands-free motorway assist that works at speeds of up to 130kmph. Park Assist is now standard, while welcome and goodbye animations add a bit of drama every time you step in or out of the car.

    BMW 7 Series Left Front Three Quarter

    Powertrain options remain extensive, with petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid, and fully electric versions on offer. This wide mix ensures that the 7 Series continues to cater to different buyer needs while aligning with BMW’s electrification plans.

    With screens now taking centre stage, the new BMW 7 Series arguably delivers one of the most complete in-cabin experiences in the segment. It is no longer just about the driver or the rear-seat passenger, both now get a full-blown, immersive setup, with the rear especially feeling like a proper theatre on wheels.

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    BMW 7 Series
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