New BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition diesel launched in India

New top-spec offering in the 3 Series Gran Limousine range

Powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine producing 188bhp/400Nm

BMW has launched a new variant in the 3 Series diesel line-up, with prices starting at Rs. 65 lakh (ex-showroom). Called the 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition, bookings of this new offering are open with effect from today, with deliveries expected to begin soon.

Design highlights of the new 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition include a blacked-out kidney grille, adaptive LED headlamps, glossy black rear diffuser, front bumper trim with a Dark Shadow Metallic finish, car key with M-specific inserts, M door sill finishers at the front and rear, and an M-specific aero package. Customers can choose from four colours - Mineral White, Skyscraper Grey, Carbon Black, and Portimao Blue.

The interior of the 2024 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition comes equipped with an M-spec Anthracite headliner upholstery, curved display, BMW 8.5 OS, electrically adjustable front seats, wireless charging, Park Assistant Plus, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, three-zone climate control, and six airbags. Notably, this variant commands a premium of Rs. 3 lakh over the 320Ld M Sport it is based on.

No changes have been made under the hood and hence, this new 3 Series Gran Limousine variant continues to source power from a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine. Generating 188bhp and 400Nm of torque, power is sent to the wheels via an eight-speed automatic unit. Additionally, it is available with a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine belting out 255bhp and 400Nm.