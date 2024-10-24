New BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe revealed

Second-gen model with more tech

Deliveries from March 2025

BMW has taken the wraps off the second generation 2 Series Gran Coupe. The entry-level sedan has improved tech, comfort, and efficiency with this new generation model. Dimensionally, the new 2 Series Gran Coupe’s length has been increased by 20mm to 4,546mm, while the wheelbase measures 2,670mm. The width is 1,800mm and the height has increased by 25mm to 1,445mm.

As for the engines, the 1.5-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine makes 170bhp (156bhp from the combustion engine and 20bhp from the electric motor) and 280Nm (240Nm plus 55Nm). As a result, the 220 Gran Coupe accelerates from 0-100kmph in 7.9 seconds. The engine features 48-volt mild hybrid technology which includes an electric motor integrated in the seven-speed automatic gearbox. It takes on the function of the starter generator, developing 20bhp and 55Nm. The motor can assist the combustion engine to increase efficiency or deliver additional power for starting and acceleration. The energy required is stored in a 48-volt battery under the luggage compartment, charged during braking by adaptive recuperation of up to 15kW. There is also the all-wheel drive M235 which uses a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that makes 300bhp and 400Nm of torque.

The new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe will be produced at the brand’s Leipzig plant. The first customer deliveries in select European markets will begin in March 2025.