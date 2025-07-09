New BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Pre-bookings Open: Launch Date Confirmed

Prices to be revealed later this month

Pre-bookings open for Rs. 1.50 lakh

BMW has commenced pre-bookings of the new 2 Series Gran Coupe in India for Rs. 1.50 lakh on its official website. We recently drove the updated sedan and you can read the review on our website.

BMW has also confirmed that it will announce the prices of the 2025 2 Series Gran Coupe on 17 July. The model will be available in two variants - 218 M Sport and 218 M Sport Pro. There will be four colour options to choose from - Black Sapphire, Alpine White, Brooklyn Grey Metallic, and M Portimao Blue Metallic. The interior will be offered exclusively in the Sensatec Mocha theme.

Under the hood, the second generation 2 Series Gran Coupe is powered by a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine, paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission. The power output is rated at 156bhp and 230Nm.

Key highlights of the all-new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe include an illuminated kidney grille, new adaptive LED headlamps, 18-inch alloy wheels, panoramic sunroof, BMW Driving Assistant, HUD, Parking assistant plus, Vegan leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control, Harman Kardon music system, and a wireless charger.