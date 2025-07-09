CarWale
    AD

    New BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Pre-bookings Open: Launch Date Confirmed

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    36,253 Views
    New BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Pre-bookings Open: Launch Date Confirmed
    • Prices to be revealed later this month
    • Pre-bookings open for Rs. 1.50 lakh

    BMW has commenced pre-bookings of the new 2 Series Gran Coupe in India for Rs. 1.50 lakh on its official website. We recently drove the updated sedan and you can read the review on our website.

    Exterior Right Side View

    BMW has also confirmed that it will announce the prices of the 2025 2 Series Gran Coupe on 17 July. The model will be available in two variants - 218 M Sport and 218 M Sport Pro. There will be four colour options to choose from - Black Sapphire, Alpine White, Brooklyn Grey Metallic, and M Portimao Blue Metallic. The interior will be offered exclusively in the Sensatec Mocha theme.

    Exterior Left Rear Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the second generation 2 Series Gran Coupe is powered by a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine, paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission. The power output is rated at 156bhp and 230Nm.

    Interior Dashboard

    Key highlights of the all-new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe include an illuminated kidney grille, new adaptive LED headlamps, 18-inch alloy wheels, panoramic sunroof, BMW Driving Assistant, HUD, Parking assistant plus, Vegan leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control, Harman Kardon music system, and a wireless charger.

    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Image
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    Rs. 46.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Previous 
    Toyota Taisor Prices Hiked by Rs. 2,500
     Next 
    Tata Curvv Diesel DCT Real World Mileage Tested

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • Coupes
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra BE 6
    Mahindra BE 6
    Rs. 18.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M4
    BMW M4
    Rs. 1.56 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Porsche 911
    Porsche 911
    Rs. 2.11 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M2
    BMW M2
    Rs. 1.03 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M8
    BMW M8
    Rs. 2.44 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Temerario
    Lamborghini Temerario
    Rs. 6.00 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Revuelto
    Lamborghini Revuelto
    Rs. 8.89 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe
    Rs. 1.12 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Coupe Cars
    Volvo XC60
    Volvo XC60
    Rs. 71.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    1st Aug
    MG Cyberster
    MG Cyberster
    Rs. 75.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    25th Jul
    Renault Triber
    Renault Triber
    Rs. 6.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    23rd Jul
    MG M9 EV
    MG M9 EV
    Rs. 69.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    21st Jul
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    Rs. 46.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    17th Jul
    Tesla Model Y
    Tesla Model Y
    Rs. 59.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    15th Jul
    Kia Carens Clavis EV
    Kia Carens Clavis EV
    Rs. 17.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    15th Jul
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63
    Rs. 3.00 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 4Matic Plus
    Launching Soon
    Aug 2025
    Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 4Matic Plus

    Rs. 80.00 Lakh - 1.00 CroreEstimated Price

    12th Aug 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XEV 7e
    Mahindra XEV 7e

    Rs. 21.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV
    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

    Rs. 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra New Bolero
    Mahindra New Bolero

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Aug 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
    Maruti e Vitara

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    3rd Sep 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Sierra EV
    Tata Sierra EV

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Vinfast VF 6
    Vinfast VF 6

    Rs. 18.00 - 24.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Majestor
    MG Majestor

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • bmw-cars
    • other brands
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    Rs. 46.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    17th Jul
    BMW 3 Series LWB
    BMW 3 Series LWB
    Rs. 62.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW 5 Series
    BMW 5 Series
    Rs. 74.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All BMW-Cars

    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 55.71 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 57.94 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 54.22 Lakh
    PuneRs. 55.71 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 57.93 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 51.43 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 58.89 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 54.18 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 53.32 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Best 7 Cars in India 2022: CarWale Wrapped
    youtube-icon
    Best 7 Cars in India 2022: CarWale Wrapped
    By CarWale Team04 Jan 2023
    151262 Views
    577 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • New BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Pre-bookings Open: Launch Date Confirmed