    New Audi Q5 to be revealed on 2 September

    Sagar Bhanushali

    New Audi Q5 to be revealed on 2 September
    • Featuring Audi’s newest design language 
    • Over 20 model launches by Audi in 2024 and 2025 

    Audi has announced that it will present the third generation of its mid-size SUV, the Q5, on 2 September. And to create some hype, the brand has released a snippet of its headlight design, which expectedly looks similar to that of their new-gen models, namely the A5 and the A6 e-tron. 

    The slim profile of the daytime running lights is a design element that is going to be a norm for Audi’s portfolio. The Q5 is one of the highest-selling models for Audi worldwide and this new model is expected to deliver strongly in terms of sales. Audi has said that with this new generation of the Q5, the brand will be rejuvenating their SUV portfolio. 

    Audi will launch over 20 new models in 2024 and 2025, of which ten will be electric. This year, the new electric model range kicked off with the Q6 e-tron and the A6 e-tron. At the same time, the company is refreshing its line-up with combustion engine models like the A5 unveiled recently and hybrid tech.

    Audi New Q5 third-gen Image
    Audi New Q5 third-gen
    Rs. 65.00 - 73.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    India-bound new Audi Q5 fully revealed

    India-bound new Audi Q5 fully revealed

    By Sagar Bhanushali

    03 Sep 2024

