    New Audi Q5 facelift launched in India; prices start at Rs 58.93 lakh

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,529 Views
    New Audi Q5 facelift launched in India; prices start at Rs 58.93 lakh

    - The 2021 Audi Q5 facelift is available in two variants including Premium Plus and Technology

    - The model is powered by a 245bhp, 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine

    Audi has launched the facelifted Q5 in the country, with prices starting at Rs 58.93 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the updated model, which was revealed globally in June 2020, commenced last month for an amount of Rs 2 lakh. In India, the Audi Q5 facelift rivals the BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLC, and the Land Rover Discovery Sport.

    Audi Q5 Facelift Front View

    Under the hood, the new Audi Q5 facelift is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, TFSI petrol engine that produces 245bhp and 370Nm of torque. A seven-speed automatic unit will send power to all four wheels via the Quattro all-wheel-drive system. We have driven the Q5 facelift, and to read our review, click here.

    Audi Q5 Facelift Right Rear Three Quarter

    In terms of design, the 2021 Audi Q5 gets a new single-frame grille, new LED headlamps, revised front and rear bumpers, tweaked LED tail lights, and a set of new 19-inch alloy wheels. The model is available in two variants including Premium Plus and Technology.

    Audi Q5 Facelift Dashboard

    Inside, the updated Audi Q5 facelift receives features in the form of eight airbags, Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus (fully digital instrument console), Audi Park Assist, a 10.1-inch MMI Plus infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a panoramic sunroof, wireless charger, cruise control, ambient lighting, electrically adjustable front seats, a new steering wheel, and an electronically-operated tail-gate.

    The following are the variant-wise prices of the new Audi Q5 facelift (ex-showroom):

    Q5 facelift Premium Plus: Rs 58.93 lakh

    Q5 facelift Technology: Rs 63.77 lakh

    Audi Q5 Image
    Audi Q5
    ₹ 58.93 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
