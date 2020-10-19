New Audi Q2: Variants explained

Audi India launched the Q2 in the country last week, with prices starting at Rs 34.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available in two body-styles that include Premium Plus and Technology.
Under the hood, the new Audi Q2 is offered only with a 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine that is tuned to produce 187bhp and 320Nm of torque. Paired to a seven-speed automatic transmission, power is sent to all four wheels via the signature Quattro all-wheel-drive system.
The Audi Q2 SUV is available in eight colours such as Tango Red Metallic, Quantum Gray Metallic, Nano Gray Metallic, Mythos Black Metallic, Arabian Blue Crystal, Daytona Gray Pearl Effect, Floret Silver Metallic, and Ibis White Solid. Customers can choose from five variants that include Standard, Premium, Premium Plus I, Premium Plus II, and Technology. The following are the variant wise features of the model.
Q2 Standard (Rs 34.99 lakh)
The Audi Q2 Standard is the base variant of the line-up and comes equipped with the following features.
Fabric seat upholstery
LED headlamps
Coloured MID
Dual-zone climate control
Auto-dimming IRVM
17-inch alloy wheels
Multi-function steering wheel
Lighting package
Centre arm-rest
TPMS
Foldable rear seats
Audi parking system
Audi music interface
Aluminium inlays
Heated and auto-folding function for ORVMs
MMI Radio Plus
Bluetooth interface
Panoramic sunroof (optional feature at Rs 1.50 lakh)
Q2 Premium (Rs 40.89 lakh)
The Premium variant is positioned above the Standard variant and receives additional features over the latter as followed.
Parking aid plus
Eight-speaker music system
MMI navigation plus with MMI touch
Audi smartphone interface
Audi virtual cockpit
Rear-view camera
Q2 Premium Plus I (Rs 44.64 lakh)
The Premium Plus I variant receives the following features in addition to the features offered with the premium variant.
Storage package and 2 USB charging ports in the rear
Auto-dimming ORVMs
Audi drive select
Cruise control with speed limiter
Audi phone box
Sports seats
Leather-leatherette upholstery
Comfort key
Audi sound system
Q2 Premium Plus II (Rs 45.14 lakh)
In addition to the features offered on the Premium variant, the Q2 Premium Plus II variant gets the following features.
Interior elements in leatherette upholstery
Extended black styling package
Ambient lighting
S-line exterior package
Flat-bottom steering wheel
Q2 Technology (Rs 48.89 lakh)
The Q2 technology variant receives the following features in addition to the ones offered with the Premium variant.
Storage package and 2 USB charging ports in the rear
Auto-dimming ORVMs
Audi drive select
Cruise control with speed limiter
Audi phone box
Interior elements in leatherette upholstery
Extended black styling package
Ambient lighting
Audi sound system
Sport seats
Comfort key
S-line exterior package
Leather-leatherette upholstery
Flat-bottom steering wheel