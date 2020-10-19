New Audi Q2: Variants explained

Audi India launched the Q2 in the country last week, with prices starting at Rs 34.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available in two body-styles that include Premium Plus and Technology.

Under the hood, the new Audi Q2 is offered only with a 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine that is tuned to produce 187bhp and 320Nm of torque. Paired to a seven-speed automatic transmission, power is sent to all four wheels via the signature Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

The Audi Q2 SUV is available in eight colours such as Tango Red Metallic, Quantum Gray Metallic, Nano Gray Metallic, Mythos Black Metallic, Arabian Blue Crystal, Daytona Gray Pearl Effect, Floret Silver Metallic, and Ibis White Solid. Customers can choose from five variants that include Standard, Premium, Premium Plus I, Premium Plus II, and Technology. The following are the variant wise features of the model.

Q2 Standard (Rs 34.99 lakh)

The Audi Q2 Standard is the base variant of the line-up and comes equipped with the following features.

Fabric seat upholstery

LED headlamps

Coloured MID

Dual-zone climate control

Auto-dimming IRVM

17-inch alloy wheels

Multi-function steering wheel

Lighting package

Centre arm-rest

TPMS

Foldable rear seats

Audi parking system

Audi music interface

Aluminium inlays

Heated and auto-folding function for ORVMs

MMI Radio Plus

Bluetooth interface

Panoramic sunroof (optional feature at Rs 1.50 lakh)

Q2 Premium (Rs 40.89 lakh)

The Premium variant is positioned above the Standard variant and receives additional features over the latter as followed.

Parking aid plus

Eight-speaker music system

MMI navigation plus with MMI touch

Audi smartphone interface

Audi virtual cockpit

Rear-view camera

Q2 Premium Plus I (Rs 44.64 lakh)

The Premium Plus I variant receives the following features in addition to the features offered with the premium variant.

Storage package and 2 USB charging ports in the rear

Auto-dimming ORVMs

Audi drive select

Cruise control with speed limiter

Audi phone box

Sports seats

Leather-leatherette upholstery

Comfort key

Audi sound system

Q2 Premium Plus II (Rs 45.14 lakh)

In addition to the features offered on the Premium variant, the Q2 Premium Plus II variant gets the following features.

Interior elements in leatherette upholstery

Extended black styling package

Ambient lighting

S-line exterior package

Flat-bottom steering wheel

Q2 Technology (Rs 48.89 lakh)

The Q2 technology variant receives the following features in addition to the ones offered with the Premium variant.

Storage package and 2 USB charging ports in the rear

Auto-dimming ORVMs

Audi drive select

Cruise control with speed limiter

Audi phone box

Interior elements in leatherette upholstery

Extended black styling package

Ambient lighting

Audi sound system

Sport seats

Comfort key

S-line exterior package

Leather-leatherette upholstery

Flat-bottom steering wheel