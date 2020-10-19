CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Audi Q2: Variants explained

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    970 Views
    New Audi Q2: Variants explained

    Audi India launched the Q2 in the country last week, with prices starting at Rs 34.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available in two body-styles that include Premium Plus and Technology.

    Under the hood, the new Audi Q2 is offered only with a 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine that is tuned to produce 187bhp and 320Nm of torque. Paired to a seven-speed automatic transmission, power is sent to all four wheels via the signature Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

    The Audi Q2 SUV is available in eight colours such as Tango Red Metallic, Quantum Gray Metallic, Nano Gray Metallic, Mythos Black Metallic, Arabian Blue Crystal, Daytona Gray Pearl Effect, Floret Silver Metallic, and Ibis White Solid. Customers can choose from five variants that include Standard, Premium, Premium Plus I, Premium Plus II, and Technology. The following are the variant wise features of the model.

    Q2 Standard (Rs 34.99 lakh)

    The Audi Q2 Standard is the base variant of the line-up and comes equipped with the following features.

    Fabric seat upholstery

    LED headlamps

    Coloured MID

    Dual-zone climate control

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    17-inch alloy wheels

    Multi-function steering wheel

    Lighting package

    Centre arm-rest

    TPMS

    Foldable rear seats

    Audi parking system

    Audi music interface

    Aluminium inlays

    Heated and auto-folding function for ORVMs

    MMI Radio Plus

    Bluetooth interface

    Panoramic sunroof (optional feature at Rs 1.50 lakh)

    Q2 Premium (Rs 40.89 lakh)

    The Premium variant is positioned above the Standard variant and receives additional features over the latter as followed.

    Parking aid plus

    Eight-speaker music system

    MMI navigation plus with MMI touch

    Audi smartphone interface

    Audi virtual cockpit

    Rear-view camera

    Q2 Premium Plus I (Rs 44.64 lakh)

    The Premium Plus I variant receives the following features in addition to the features offered with the premium variant.

    Storage package and 2 USB charging ports in the rear

    Auto-dimming ORVMs

    Audi drive select

    Cruise control with speed limiter

    Audi phone box

    Sports seats

    Leather-leatherette upholstery

    Comfort key

    Audi sound system

    Q2 Premium Plus II (Rs 45.14 lakh)

    In addition to the features offered on the Premium variant, the Q2 Premium Plus II variant gets the following features.

    Interior elements in leatherette upholstery

    Extended black styling package

    Ambient lighting

    S-line exterior package

    Flat-bottom steering wheel

    Q2 Technology (Rs 48.89 lakh)

    The Q2 technology variant receives the following features in addition to the ones offered with the Premium variant.

    Storage package and 2 USB charging ports in the rear

    Auto-dimming ORVMs

    Audi drive select

    Cruise control with speed limiter

    Audi phone box

    Interior elements in leatherette upholstery

    Extended black styling package

    Ambient lighting

    Audi sound system

    Sport seats

    Comfort key

    S-line exterior package

    Leather-leatherette upholstery

    Flat-bottom steering wheel

    Audi Q2 Image
    Audi Q2
    ₹ 34.99 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Audi
    • Q2
    • Audi Q2
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Audi Q2 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 41.72 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 44.16 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 40.71 Lakh
    Pune₹ 41.72 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 42.07 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 39.00 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 42.42 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 39.10 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 39.62 Lakh
    • audi-cars
    • other brands
    Audi Q2

    Audi Q2

    ₹ 34.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16thOCT
    All Audi-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Toyota Yaris Black Limited Edition

    Toyota Yaris Black Limited Edition

    ₹ 12.40 - 13.60 LakhEstimated price

    When to expect - October 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars