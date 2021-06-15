New Audi e-tron arrives at dealership ahead of launch

- 2021 Audi e-tron has been listed on the official website

- The model is expected to be launched soon

Last month, Audi India listed the e-tron on its official website, details of which are available here. Now, the model has begun arriving at local dealerships, hinting that the launch of the e-tron could be right around the corner.

As seen in the images here, the new Audi e-tron is finished in a shade of Catalunya Red Metallic. The model features the signature matrix LED headlamps, a single-frame grille with vertical slats, panoramic sunroof, silver roof rails, dual-tone alloy wheels, red brake calipers, and the e-tron badging on the front fender. A few other highlights of the model will include an integrated spoiler, LED tail lights, a dual-tone rear bumper with horizontally mounted reflectors, and a shark-fin antenna.

Inside, the 2021 Audi e-tron is expected to come equipped with a virtual cockpit, multi-function steering wheel, two touchscreen units on the centre console, with one unit each for the infotainment system and the AC controls, four-zone climate control, and ambient lighting.

Propelling the upcoming Audi e-tron will be a pair of electric motors that produce a combined power output of 402bhp and 664Nm of torque. The model is claimed to return a range of 400kms in a full charge. More details are expected to be revealed soon. So stay tuned for updates.