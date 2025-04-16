CarWale
    New Audi A6 Looks Drastically Different for 2025

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Sagar Bhanushali

    8,676 Views
    New Audi A6 Looks Drastically Different for 2025
    • New exterior and interior for the midsize luxury sedan
    • Featuring hybrid tech

    Audi has updated the A6 for 2025, and it looks nothing like its predecessor. This right here is the new-gen A6 which gets an entirely new look on the outside, new tech inside, and updated powertrain options. The new A6 goes on sale globally later this year with Sport, S line, and Edition 1 versions.

    Like the new Q5 and the A5, the new A6 is also based on the Premium Platform Combustion (PPC) and integrates the latest electronics architecture for digital features. With an overall length of 4,990mm, the new A6 is 60mm longer than its predecessor, whereas its wheelbase of 2,927mm makes for a more spacious cabin. Globally, the A6 will be available with two engine options – a TFSI petrol and a TDI diesel. The latter features mild hybrid technology and consists of three main components: a 48-volt battery, belt alternator starter, and the new powertrain generator with integrated power electronics.

    Audi A6 Left Side View

    The LFP (Lithium Ferro Phosphate) battery pack has a capacity of 1.7kWh. The belt alternator starter’s primary functions are to start the engine and enable partial electric driving, provide additional torque, and feed energy back into the battery during deceleration. This setup leverages the advantages of electric driving while parking and manoeuvring. The electric driving components can also be used when driving slowly in the city, slow-moving traffic, or outside city limits while coasting. In these situations, the A6 runs solely on the powertrain generator.

    Audi A6 Dashboard

    The hybrid tech supports the combustion engine, for example, starting up in stop-and-go traffic or during overtakes. To do this, the powertrain generator produces additional torque of up to 230Nm and up to 24bhp of power. As for the petrol variant, it features a 2.0-litre, turbocharged, four-cylinder engine, delivering 204bhp and 340Nm peak torque.

    The A6 is currently the oldest car in its class in India. Its main competitors, namely the BMW 5 Series and the Mercedes-Benz E-Class are thoroughly up-to-date. It remains to be seen how soon Audi India launches this new A6 to try and bring the model back to the fore in its class.

    Audi A6 Left Rear Three Quarter
    Audi A6 Image
    Audi A6
    Rs. 65.72 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Previous 
    Kia Seltos Hybrid in the Works
     Next 
    New Skoda Kodiaq Launching Soon: Variants Explained

