New Aston Martin Valhalla Spider Is a 1,064bhp Open-Top Beast

The open-top supercar gets a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 plug-in hybrid powertrain

Produces 1,100Nm of torque and can sprint from 0-100kmph in 2.5 seconds

Aston Martin has taken the roof off its Valhalla supercar with the new Valhalla Spider. It retains the performance hardware of the coupe but adds the option of open-top driving, giving buyers another reason to consider this high-performance hybrid supercar.

The Valhalla Spider looks largely familiar, retaining the coupe's low-slung stance, carbon-fibre body and signature dihedral doors. The big change, of course, is the roof. Buyers can choose between a standard fabric roof and an optional carbon-fibre hardtop. The fabric roof can be operated at speeds of up to 200kmph, while the hardtop allows the car to reach its claimed top speed of 350kmph. Aston Martin also says the Spider can reach its maximum speed with the roof removed.

Going topless has meant a few changes to the car's aerodynamics. The roof scoop now sits 35mm higher than on the coupe, while a new wind deflector helps manage airflow around the occupants and directs air towards the engine's intake. The deflector folds into three sections and can be stored in new 15-litre compartments in the side sills. The carbon-fibre dihedral doors have also been revised, with a frameless design and changes to the opening mechanism.

Under the skin, the Valhalla Spider uses the same plug-in hybrid powertrain as the coupe. It combines a 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine with three electric motors and a battery pack. The V8 produces 816bhp, while the electric motors contribute another 247bhp. The combined output stands at 1,064bhp, along with 1,100Nm of torque.

Two electric motors drive the front wheels, while the third is integrated into the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. This setup gives the Spider all-wheel drive and allows electric torque vectoring at the front axle. An electronic differential manages power delivery at the rear.

The performance figures are serious, even by supercar standards. Aston Martin claims a 0-100kmph time of 2.5 seconds and a top speed of 350kmph. The V8 also has a specific output of 204bhp per litre, underlining how much performance Aston Martin has extracted from the engine.

The Spider continues to use a carbon-fibre monocoque developed with input from Aston Martin Performance Technologies, the company's Formula 1-linked engineering division. It gets pushrod front suspension, adaptive dampers and carbon-ceramic brakes. The active aerodynamics and electronic stability control have been recalibrated to account for the different airflow when driving with the roof removed.

Aston Martin claims the Spider can generate more than 600kg of downforce at 240kmph in Race mode. This should help it maintain stability at high speeds and make the most of its performance on a circuit.

Inside, the Spider retains the Valhalla's driver-focused layout but gets new carbon-fibre Touring Seats as standard. These are designed to improve comfort and make getting in and out of the car easier, particularly with the roof in place. Buyers who prefer the original carbon-fibre seats can still opt for them at no extra cost. Personalisation options through Aston Martin's Q division include bespoke exterior finishes, liveries and interior materials.

The Valhalla Spider will make its public debut at the 2026 Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, with deliveries expected to begin in the third quarter of 2027. There is no word on pricing or an India launch yet. With the same 1,064bhp hybrid powertrain as the coupe, the Spider adds open-air motoring to an already serious performance package.