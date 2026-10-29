CarWale
    AD

    New Aston Martin Valhalla Spider Is a 1,064bhp Open-Top Beast

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image
    Haji Chakralwale
    3,706 Views
    New Aston Martin Valhalla Spider Is a 1,064bhp Open-Top Beast
    • The open-top supercar gets a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 plug-in hybrid powertrain
    • Produces 1,100Nm of torque and can sprint from 0-100kmph in 2.5 seconds

    Aston Martin has taken the roof off its Valhalla supercar with the new Valhalla Spider. It retains the performance hardware of the coupe but adds the option of open-top driving, giving buyers another reason to consider this high-performance hybrid supercar.

    Aston Martin Right Front Three Quarter

    The Valhalla Spider looks largely familiar, retaining the coupe's low-slung stance, carbon-fibre body and signature dihedral doors. The big change, of course, is the roof. Buyers can choose between a standard fabric roof and an optional carbon-fibre hardtop. The fabric roof can be operated at speeds of up to 200kmph, while the hardtop allows the car to reach its claimed top speed of 350kmph. Aston Martin also says the Spider can reach its maximum speed with the roof removed.

    Aston Martin Dashboard

    Going topless has meant a few changes to the car's aerodynamics. The roof scoop now sits 35mm higher than on the coupe, while a new wind deflector helps manage airflow around the occupants and directs air towards the engine's intake. The deflector folds into three sections and can be stored in new 15-litre compartments in the side sills. The carbon-fibre dihedral doors have also been revised, with a frameless design and changes to the opening mechanism.

    Aston Martin Gear Selector Dial

    Under the skin, the Valhalla Spider uses the same plug-in hybrid powertrain as the coupe. It combines a 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine with three electric motors and a battery pack. The V8 produces 816bhp, while the electric motors contribute another 247bhp. The combined output stands at 1,064bhp, along with 1,100Nm of torque.

    Two electric motors drive the front wheels, while the third is integrated into the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. This setup gives the Spider all-wheel drive and allows electric torque vectoring at the front axle. An electronic differential manages power delivery at the rear.

    Aston Martin Right Front Three Quarter

    The performance figures are serious, even by supercar standards. Aston Martin claims a 0-100kmph time of 2.5 seconds and a top speed of 350kmph. The V8 also has a specific output of 204bhp per litre, underlining how much performance Aston Martin has extracted from the engine.

    The Spider continues to use a carbon-fibre monocoque developed with input from Aston Martin Performance Technologies, the company's Formula 1-linked engineering division. It gets pushrod front suspension, adaptive dampers and carbon-ceramic brakes. The active aerodynamics and electronic stability control have been recalibrated to account for the different airflow when driving with the roof removed.

    Aston Martin Right Rear Three Quarter

    Aston Martin claims the Spider can generate more than 600kg of downforce at 240kmph in Race mode. This should help it maintain stability at high speeds and make the most of its performance on a circuit.

    Aston Martin Dashboard

    Inside, the Spider retains the Valhalla's driver-focused layout but gets new carbon-fibre Touring Seats as standard. These are designed to improve comfort and make getting in and out of the car easier, particularly with the roof in place. Buyers who prefer the original carbon-fibre seats can still opt for them at no extra cost. Personalisation options through Aston Martin's Q division include bespoke exterior finishes, liveries and interior materials.

    Aston Martin Right Side View

    The Valhalla Spider will make its public debut at the 2026 Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, with deliveries expected to begin in the third quarter of 2027. There is no word on pricing or an India launch yet. With the same 1,064bhp hybrid powertrain as the coupe, the Spider adds open-air motoring to an already serious performance package.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Next 
    Maruti Fronx Facelift Spied: Multiple Updates Confirmed

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    Hyundai Bayon Detailed Walkaround | Features, Prices, Variants & Detailed
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Bayon Detailed Walkaround | Features, Prices, Variants & Detailed
    By CarWale Team
    98558 Views
    125 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.69 Lakhonwards
    OFFERS
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 7.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Sierra
    Tata Sierra
    Rs. 11.49 Lakhonwards
    OFFERS
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Aeris
    Tata Aeris
    Rs. 5.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 5.75 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 11.25 Lakhonwards
    OFFERS
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.91 Lakhonwards
    OFFERS
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric
    Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric
    Rs. 78.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    4th Nov
    Maserati GranCabrio Folgore EV
    Maserati GranCabrio Folgore EV
    Rs. 3.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    30th Oct
    Maserati GranTurismo Folgore EV
    Maserati GranTurismo Folgore EV
    Rs. 3.14 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    30th Oct
    Maserati Grecale Folgore EV
    Maserati Grecale Folgore EV
    Rs. 1.90 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    30th Oct
    Maserati MCPura
    Maserati MCPura
    Rs. 4.35 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    30th Oct
    Maserati GranCabrio
    Maserati GranCabrio
    Rs. 2.91 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    30th Oct
    Maserati GranTurismo
    Maserati GranTurismo
    Rs. 2.62 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    30th Oct
    Maserati GT2 Stradale
    Maserati GT2 Stradale
    Rs. 5.72 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    30th Oct
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mini Cooper SE Facelift
    Mini Cooper SE Facelift

    Rs. 55.00 - 58.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Denza Z9 GT
    Denza Z9 GT

    Rs. 1.25 - 1.35 CroreEstimated Price

    Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Denza D9
    Denza D9

    Rs. 85.00 - 95.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift
    Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift

    Rs. 20.00 - 33.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volvo ES90
    Volvo ES90

    Rs. 70.00 - 75.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW M3
    BMW M3

    Rs. 3.00 - 3.10 CroreEstimated Price

    Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW M5 Touring
    BMW M5 Touring

    Rs. 2.70 - 3.00 CroreEstimated Price

    Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volkswagen Virtus Facelift
    Volkswagen Virtus Facelift

    Rs. 10.50 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    Hyundai Bayon Detailed Walkaround | Features, Prices, Variants & Detailed
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Bayon Detailed Walkaround | Features, Prices, Variants & Detailed
    By CarWale Team
    98558 Views
    125 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • New Aston Martin Valhalla Spider Is a 1,064bhp Open-Top Beast