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    New 2027 Hyundai Tucson Revealed with Hybrid Power and New Tech

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    Sagar Bhanushali
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    New 2027 Hyundai Tucson Revealed with Hybrid Power and New Tech
    • Features updated engine options
    • All-new exterior and interior

    Hyundai has unveiled the fourth-generation Tucson globally, bringing an entirely new design, an updated hybrid powertrain and a significantly revamped cabin with Hyundai’s latest infotainment system. The SUV made its world premiere in New York and is scheduled to go on sale in South Korea later this year, followed by North America, Europe and other markets in 2027.

    Hyundai Tucson Facelift Left Rear Three Quarter

    The new Tucson gets a larger footprint than its predecessor. The long-wheelbase version measures 4,700mm in length, 1,905mm in width and 1,685mm in height, making it 60mm longer, 40mm wider and 20mm taller than the outgoing model. Its wheelbase has also grown by 30mm to 2,785mm. Hyundai says the additional dimensions have been used to create more cabin space.

    Hyundai Tucson Facelift Dashboard

    Inside, Hyundai has moved towards a cleaner dashboard layout with a two-layer instrument panel and physical controls for frequently used functions such as the climate control and audio systems. Depending on the market and variant, the Tucson can be equipped with a 17-inch or 12.9-inch central touchscreen along with a 9.9-inch display.

    The new Tucson will be offered with petrol, hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains, depending on the market. The hybrid gets a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol engine and electric motors, producing up to 245bhp in the Korean specification. The plug-in hybrid combines a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol engine with a 17.1kWh battery and is rated at 292bhp. Hyundai claims an electric-only range of up to 81km, while a 7.2kW onboard charger is available for charging the battery. The PHEV will be offered in select markets.

    Hyundai Tucson Facelift Left Side View
    Hyundai Tucson Facelift Image
    Hyundai Tucson Facelift
    Rs. 29.00 - 36.00 Lakh
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