New 2025 Volvo S90 Revealed

Available in hybrid and mild hybrid versions

80km pure electric range

Volvo has revealed the new S90, the brand’s flagship sedan, with a new exterior look, updated features on the inside, and a more refined powertrain. The exterior conveys a refreshed look that reflects Volvo’s ongoing transition towards full electrification. Inside, the interior features better quality materials and more features than before.

Besides a slightly new look on the outside, featuring a sleeker front-end and a new alloy wheel design, the S90 will come with revisions inside the cabin to keep it relevant amid competition. Inside the cabin, the updates include a larger touchscreen infotainment system with slightly revised dashboard elements.

Being a hybrid, the new S90 offers 80km of fully electric range on a single charge under the WLTP testing cycle. This means that S90 drivers will be able to do their daily commute in EV mode itself. According to Volvo’s data, nearly half of the distance covered by the brand’s latest plug-in hybrid cars is powered purely by electricity. The S90 will also be available in a mild hybrid version. This version features a four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with front-wheel drive.