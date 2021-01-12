New 2021 Tata Safari spied again ahead of launch

- The 2021 Tata Safari will be unveiled on 26 January, 2021

- The model is likely to be powered by a 170bhp 2.0-litre diesel engine

Tata Motors is all set to unveil the new Safari later this month, on 26 January, 2021. The model, which is essentially the seven-seat version of the Harrier, was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo as the Gravitas.

As seen in the spy images, Tata Motors has commenced production of the Safari, which will be offered in a new shade of blue. The units feature the Safari badging on the bootlid, and each of them seems to be based on a different trim. The lower trim of the model features steel wheels with covers, black door handles, and black ORVMs.

Feature highlights of the new Tata Safari could include an electronic parking brake, Ivory coloured upholstery, sunroof, and a dashboard layout borrowed from the Harrier. The model is expected to be powered by a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine producing 170bhp and 350Nm of torque. A six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit could be available at launch.

Image Source