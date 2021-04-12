CarWale
    New 2021 Mahindra Scorpio automatic spotted with sunroof; Interior design leaked

    Ajinkya Lad

    - Gets a conventional sunroof

    - New Scorpio to get an automatic transmission as well

    - Expected to be launched by end of 2021

    The all-new third-generation Mahindra Scorpio was recently spotted testing ahead of its official launch. This particular test mule is an automatic variant, although we are unsure if it's a petrol or a diesel model.

    Mahindra New Scorpio Dashboard

    The latest set of spy shots also reveal the interiors of the 2021 Mahindra Scorpio. The new Scorpio features an upright infotainment display and what looks like a semi-digital instrument cluster. The center console is largely identical to the one seen on the XUV300, while the multi-functional steering wheel is a direct lift from the upcoming Mahindra XUV700.

    The spy shots also reveal the AT gear lever, indicating this to be an automatic version. Further, this prototype also gets a conventional sunroof, automatic climate control system, and engine start-stop button. All these suggest that the new-generation Mahindra Scorpio is likely to be positioned as a premium offering in the mid-size SUV space.

    Mahindra New Scorpio Sunroof/Moonroof

    As for the design, Mahindra has retained the family look of the current Scorpio. The new model features a boxy front-end and an upright rear hatch with a side-hinged tailgate. The prototype is shod with 10-spoke alloy wheels that run on MRF Wanderer rubber.

    Under the hood, the new Mahindra Scorpio would be offered with a 2.2-litre mHawk turbo diesel motor and a 2.0-litre mStallion direct-injection turbo-petrol unit. Both the engines would be paired to a six-speed manual as well as a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

    Mahindra New Scorpio Front Row Seats

    The 2021 Mahindra Scorpio will be launched in India towards the end of this year. When launched, it will be priced at a slight premium, compared to the current-gen model. And, we can't rule out Mahindra selling both the models alongside each other, thereby catering to a wider set of buyers.

