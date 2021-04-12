New 2021 Mahindra Scorpio automatic spotted with sunroof; Interior design leaked

- Gets a conventional sunroof

- New Scorpio to get an automatic transmission as well

- Expected to be launched by end of 2021

The all-new third-generation Mahindra Scorpio was recently spotted testing ahead of its official launch. This particular test mule is an automatic variant, although we are unsure if it's a petrol or a diesel model.

The latest set of spy shots also reveal the interiors of the 2021 Mahindra Scorpio. The new Scorpio features an upright infotainment display and what looks like a semi-digital instrument cluster. The center console is largely identical to the one seen on the XUV300, while the multi-functional steering wheel is a direct lift from the upcoming Mahindra XUV700.

The spy shots also reveal the AT gear lever, indicating this to be an automatic version. Further, this prototype also gets a conventional sunroof, automatic climate control system, and engine start-stop button. All these suggest that the new-generation Mahindra Scorpio is likely to be positioned as a premium offering in the mid-size SUV space.

As for the design, Mahindra has retained the family look of the current Scorpio. The new model features a boxy front-end and an upright rear hatch with a side-hinged tailgate. The prototype is shod with 10-spoke alloy wheels that run on MRF Wanderer rubber.

Under the hood, the new Mahindra Scorpio would be offered with a 2.2-litre mHawk turbo diesel motor and a 2.0-litre mStallion direct-injection turbo-petrol unit. Both the engines would be paired to a six-speed manual as well as a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

The 2021 Mahindra Scorpio will be launched in India towards the end of this year. When launched, it will be priced at a slight premium, compared to the current-gen model. And, we can't rule out Mahindra selling both the models alongside each other, thereby catering to a wider set of buyers.

Image Source