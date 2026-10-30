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    MY27 Maserati Gran Turismo and Gran Cabrio Launched in India

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    Desirazu Venkat
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    MY27 Maserati Gran Turismo and Gran Cabrio Launched in India
    • Part of Maserati’s new strategy for India
    • Available in two powertrain options

    The MY2027 Maserati Gran Turismo and Gran Cabrio have been launched in India at Rs. 2.62 crore and Rs. 2.91 crore, respectively. Both cars have upgraded exteriors and interiors and can be had in the Indian market across two trim levels.

    Front View

    V6 Power

    Both vehicles across all four trim levels are powered by the automaker’s 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol engine, producing 490bhp and 600Nm in the 490 trim and 590bhp and 650Nm in the Trofeo trim. Both vehicles come standard with an eight-speed AT and AWD. The hardtop Gran Coupe can hit 0-100kmph in 3.9 seconds, while the Trofeo does the same in 3.5 seconds and has a top speed of 320kmph. On the Gran Cabrio, the 0-100kmph sprint is 4 seconds in the 490 guise and 3.6 seconds in the Trofeo guise.

    Dashboard

    Exterior and interior highlights

    Exterior highlights for both cars include new bumpers and updated LED tail lamps while on the inside, it is a new steering wheel, an updated clock and a new design for the drive selector. The automaker has introduced new paint schemes, a new design for the alloy wheels and its Fuoriserie customisation programme to allow buyers to make a Maserati in their own likeness.

    Dashboard

    Betting big on India

    Maserati is betting big on India and, as part of its programme, currently has showrooms in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru but could also look at more touchpoints in the future. We have also learnt that Maserati is working on a Porsche Cayenne rival, which we have detailed in a separate India-exclusive story.

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