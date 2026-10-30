MY27 Maserati Gran Turismo and Gran Cabrio Launched in India

Part of Maserati’s new strategy for India

Available in two powertrain options

The MY2027 Maserati Gran Turismo and Gran Cabrio have been launched in India at Rs. 2.62 crore and Rs. 2.91 crore, respectively. Both cars have upgraded exteriors and interiors and can be had in the Indian market across two trim levels.

V6 Power

Both vehicles across all four trim levels are powered by the automaker’s 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol engine, producing 490bhp and 600Nm in the 490 trim and 590bhp and 650Nm in the Trofeo trim. Both vehicles come standard with an eight-speed AT and AWD. The hardtop Gran Coupe can hit 0-100kmph in 3.9 seconds, while the Trofeo does the same in 3.5 seconds and has a top speed of 320kmph. On the Gran Cabrio, the 0-100kmph sprint is 4 seconds in the 490 guise and 3.6 seconds in the Trofeo guise.

Exterior and interior highlights

Exterior highlights for both cars include new bumpers and updated LED tail lamps while on the inside, it is a new steering wheel, an updated clock and a new design for the drive selector. The automaker has introduced new paint schemes, a new design for the alloy wheels and its Fuoriserie customisation programme to allow buyers to make a Maserati in their own likeness.

Maserati is betting big on India and, as part of its programme, currently has showrooms in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru but could also look at more touchpoints in the future. We have also learnt that Maserati is working on a Porsche Cayenne rival, which we have detailed in a separate India-exclusive story.